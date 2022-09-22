Loras at UW-Eau Claire football

UW-Eau Claire's Peyton Mayer checks to ensure he is onside during a game against Loras on Sept. 3 at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

This Saturday offers one final chance to get ready for a grueling conference schedule for the UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout football teams.

Both the Blugolds and Blue Devils close out nonconference play at home on Saturday. Eau Claire welcomes Albion to town, while Stout hosts Crown College. It's the final tune-up for both teams before they enter WIAC play. It will be important to be ready to go against WIAC opponents — the conference features four teams ranked in the top 16 nationally.