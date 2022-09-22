This Saturday offers one final chance to get ready for a grueling conference schedule for the UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout football teams.
Both the Blugolds and Blue Devils close out nonconference play at home on Saturday. Eau Claire welcomes Albion to town, while Stout hosts Crown College. It's the final tune-up for both teams before they enter WIAC play. It will be important to be ready to go against WIAC opponents — the conference features four teams ranked in the top 16 nationally.
The Blugolds (1-1) will play a team that's no stranger to the WIAC. Albion beat Eau Claire 23-20 last season and went on to qualify for the NCAA playoffs, where the Britons lost to UW-La Crosse 58-23 in the first round.
"I think the loss to La Crosse last year kind of opened our guys' eyes, like 'Hey, we made it to this point finally, but now what does it actually take to take the next step?'" Albion coach Dustin Beurer said on D3Football.com's "Around the Nation" podcast this week. "You know when you play those Wisconsin schools ... they're going to be physical. It's darn close to playing like a Division II school."
The lessons appear to be paying off so far. Albion is 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 152-19 this season. The Britons are ranked 23rd in Division III in D3Football.com's poll.
It will be a challenging test for Eau Claire as it finishes off its tune-up for WIAC play. Two of the Blugolds' three nonconference opponents have been ranked in the top 25 nationally.
Eau Claire is coming off a bye last week, so it's had plenty of time to prepare for the Britons. They planned to hone in on the fundamentals during the break.
"We just talked about getting back to basics, something we've got to do a really good job of," Blugolds coach Wesley Beschorner said last week. "Understanding the concept: Where this play is trying to hit, who we're trying to get the ball to and why, understanding that doing your job, you don't need to know exactly everything we're doing. You just need to do your one (job) out of 11."
Kickoff is set for 1:10 p.m. at Carson Park. The Blugolds are home for three of their next four contests.
Blue Devils favored in home opener
The UW-Stout football team will undoubtedly be the favorite when it hosts Crown for its home opener on Saturday. The Polars are 0-3 this season and have lost every game by 25 or more points.
The Blue Devils, meanwhile, are coming off an exhilarating 28-25 win over Gustavus Adolphus. All-American wide receiver Levy Hamer caught the winning 62-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left.
Stout's offense was shut out in its season opener against Wartburg before finding the end zone four times against the Golden Gusties. The Blue Devils figure to have a great chance to put points on the board this Saturday. The Polars have allowed an average of 62 points per game this season. The low point was an 84-20 defeat at Carleton. That bodes well for a Blue Devils team that racked up 411 yards of offense last week.
Defensively, Stout will need to keep an eye on Crown receiver Terry Warner. Through three games, he's got 238 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Blue Devils forced three turnovers last week and are going up against a team that has turned the ball over nine times through three contests.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Williams Stadium. It's the first of three straight home games for the Blue Devils.