The beginning of WIAC play already carries added importance, but the significance goes a degree beyond for the UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout football teams this year.
The Blugolds and Blue Devils will open their conference slates with the War on I-94 rivalry on Saturday night in Menomonie. The march through the nation’s toughest Division III conference begins with local bragging rights and a traveling trophy on the line. It’s a historic meeting for the two programs: They will square off for the 100th time.
“I think it’s fun,” Blue Devils coach Clayt Birmingham said. “Coaches don’t usually like the rivalries or the homecomings because it means more distractions, but it’s nice. It’s going to be nice weather and a bigger crowd because people are going to be excited to see conference football back again. It will set the atmosphere to be a really neat experience for our guys.”
Stout is the current holder of the trophy after defeating Eau Claire 38-34 last season. The Blue Devils have won six straight meetings in the rivalry, but the Blugolds lead the all-time series 53-40-6.
“It obviously means a lot,” Blugolds quarterback Harry Roubidoux said. “They’re pretty close to us, and it means a lot to us just because we lost to them last year, even if there wasn’t a trophy. But obviously we know what it means to this community.”
The rivals enter the game on opposite trajectories. Stout lost its season opener, but won two straight games to close out nonconference play. The Blugolds won their first contest of the year, but have dropped two in a row since.
The Blue Devils are fresh off setting a new school record by scoring 66 points in a win over Crown College last week. The offense has recovered from being shutout in a season-opening 27-0 loss to Wartburg, and put up 94 points across its last two contests.
“That was our first game and it was Wartburg’s second game,” Birmingham said. “Usually in college football, you make your biggest gains between Week 1 and Week 2. Unfortunately, we had a Week 1 bye and that kind of set us back a bit. It was just about making corrections and getting the jitters out for the second game, and coming out and executing to get in the groove a little bit more.”
Stout’s momentum has put an added emphasis on getting early stops for the Blugolds defense. Eau Claire wants to take as much steam out of the Blue Devils’ explosive attack as it can.
“We want to get as many stops early as we can,” Beschorner said. “Just get them out of rhythm. I think getting them in long situations on third down, long situations on second down to keep them off rhythm is probably as critical as anything.”
Stout is well aware of its ability to keep its momentum going. The Blue Devils would be glad to do it against their closest rivals.
“It’s all about momentum in college football,” Birmingham said. “You only get about 12 to 13 series — offense and defense — to try to score points or keep points off the board. ... It’ll be a dogfight.”
Each side is hungry to start WIAC play 1-0, but there’s the added incentive of snapping a losing streak for Eau Claire. The Blugolds beat Loras in their opener, but fell to back-to-back ranked opponents in Central and Albion. They were competitive in each game, but couldn’t hold on.
Rivalry week would be an ideal time to turn things around.
“If everybody does their one-eleventh, a lot of times we say it doesn’t matter what (our opponents) do. If we do what we do, that’s what’s going to make us successful,” Blugolds linebacker Jake Cochnauer said.
That means slowing down a veteran-led Stout offense. Quarterback Sean Borgerding is a four-year starter and has thrown nine career touchdowns against the Blugolds. Top receiver Levy Hamer was an All-American last season and has four career touchdowns in this rivalry. The Blue Devils can also run the ball, as they proved by rushing for eight touchdowns last week.
On the other side, Roubidoux and receiver Nick Kudick have been a lethal combination in the red zone for Eau Claire. They’ve connected on four touchdowns this season.
Neither side’s defense has been dominant this season. The Blugolds have allowed 28 or more points in all three games, while the Blue Devils had surrendered 25-plus points in their first two contests. That changed last week when they held the Polars to six, but Crown was significantly overmatched.
In the last six War on I-94 meetings, the winning team has always scored at least 25 points. The last two contests have featured 136 total points.
If trends hold true, there could be an added focus on what each offense is able to do this weekend.
“Shootouts are really fun to play in,” Roubidoux said. “Run around and make big runs, big plays. But really, however we need to get it done to get a win, that’s all that matters.”
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Williams Stadium. It will mark the 100th contest between the two since Stout won the first in 1917.