The highlight of the UW-Eau Claire football team’s season-opening victory over Loras was naturally Harry Roubidoux’s winning touchdown pass to Nick Kudick with 26 seconds left.
But without the play of the Blugolds defense late in the game, Eau Claire wouldn’t have been in position to complete a furious rally against the Duhawks.
The second half had not been kind to the Blugolds, who led by nine at halftime but fell behind 27-16 in the fourth quarter as Loras seized control. Ty Bausch’s one-yard touchdown run with 11:03 left put the Duhawks up by 11. From there, Eau Claire’s defense clamped down when it had no other option.
The Blugolds got a touchdown of their own on Ivan Ruble’s one-yard push with 7:42 remaining, making it a one-possession game again. If a win was going to happen, Eau Claire had to get the ball back quickly. The defense’s response? A tackle in the backfield, a sack, and a completion that gained no yards.
The three-and-out gave the Blugolds another shot, although Loras intercepted a pass deep in its own territory to turn them away. It forced the defense back onto the field looking for another quick series to keep Eau Claire’s hopes alive.
The Blugolds got the job done again, allowing a short completion before stuffing a run for one yard and forcing an incompletion. The Duhawks punted again, and a few minutes later the Blugolds were celebrating a thrilling 30-27 victory.
“After the drive where we scored to get close again, we were like, ‘We probably only have two drives left,’” Eau Claire coach Wesley Beschorner said. “We talked to our defense about that. Coach (Austin) Dickinson and the defensive staff did a great job. We said what was going to happen, and we went out and executed.”
It was a significant turnaround for the defense, which had allowed touchdowns on three of Loras’ five previous drives. The Blugolds had done well in the first half, holding the Duhawks to seven points before the break, but Loras’ fortunes turned in the third quarter and early fourth.
An extra first down or two in the final two series would have likely clinched a win for the Duhawks, but the Blugolds held strong.
“The defense came up huge again for us,” Kudick said.
Loras out-gained Eau Claire 353-258 in total yards, but the Blugolds’ defense got off the field when it needed to. It stopped 11 of 14 third-down attempts by the Duhawks.
“We didn’t play the best we could have, but we played well enough to win at the end,” Beschorner said. “Our guys kept believing. That was probably the No. 1 thing that I sensed on the sideline.”
The Blugolds will look to carry their late-game form over into next week’s tough test. Eau Claire travels to Iowa to take on 13th-ranked Central, which scored 44 points in its Week 1 win against St. Olaf.
“I’m just proud of our guys for how they handled it,” Beschorner said. “Seeing what they can do is exciting. After we watch the film, we’re going to obviously move on to Central — which we already have — but we’re going to hopefully carry on that positive energy and mental toughness.”