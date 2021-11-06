UW-Eau Claire football allowed over 400 yards through the air and a new season high for points Saturday at Carson Park in a 55-28 loss to UW-Platteville, the program's fifth straight defeat.
The Pioneers piled on with 35 points in the second half, led offensively by quarterback Colin Schuetz. In addition to his 407 yards passing, Schuetz threw for four touchdowns and ran for two to outscore the Blugolds by himself.
Brady Frantal hit a 20-yard field goal for UW-EC to open the game's scoring four minutes in, the only lead the Blugolds would hold all afternoon. Platteville scored three touchdowns in the first 20 minutes of action, with the Blugolds only adding on in that period when Carmelo Rosado returned an extra point attempt all the way to the Pioneer end zone for two points.
Another Frantal field goal and a 73-yard Austin Belot touchdown run got Eau Claire within 20-15 with 2:16 remaining in the first half, but Platteville answered with a pair of touchdowns to start the third quarter and never led by fewer than two scores the rest of the way.
Belot rushed for 201 yards for the Blugolds. Harry Roubidoux passed for 199 yards and two scores, one each to Darius Jones and Nick Kudick. The team fumbled the ball twice and Roubidoux through an interception to Platteville, which won for just a second time in WIAC play. The Pioneers moved to 2-4 in the league and 3-6 overall.
Platteville also scored on a Tyler Lamer run and a pass between Jimmy Durocher and Ben Wilson.
Eau Claire has suffered four straight lopsided losses, allowing at least 40 points in every game during that stretch. The Blugolds are now 3-6 and 1-5 in the WIAC heading into the season finale against UW-La Crosse. Opening kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. next Saturday in La Crosse.