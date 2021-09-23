Wesley Beschorner used a simple strategy to find a punt returner last spring. The UW-Eau Claire head football coach started by asking his roster if anyone had any experience at all at the position.
It had been a while for senior linebacker Alex Mashak, who last served as a returner as a freshman at Lodi High School. But he knew prior to Beschorner's inquiries that the team would have a hole to fill there this season and felt he had the speed and agility to take on the role. He took advantage of added time last fall, when the Blugolds were limited to practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, to hone his skills.
"I was pretty confident in my abilities," Mashak said. "I had been working on it last fall and then in the spring I kept going with it."
That meant added reps before and after practice, working to regain the instincts he'd need. By the time an audition came, he was ready. And the UW-Eau Claire staff knew he'd be motivated.
"Any time you're a defensive guy and you get to touch the football you're probably pretty excited," Beschorner said. "And he's good at it. He's a natural at it."
There are still growing pains, of course. Beschorner said he often has to remind Mashak to be patient, allow his blockers to get in position before hitting the gas.
"He wants to return every one for a touchdown," Beschorner said.
Perhaps that's because he knows he can. It took just two attempts for Mashak to get to the end zone.
Mashak caught the ball at this own 40-yard line in the first quarter of the Blugolds' season-opener against Luther on Sept. 4. He cut left, then straight, then left again up the Norse sideline. He had one more Luther defender to deke at the Norse 30 to secure a raucous celebration in front of the UW-Eau Claire student section. It was one of the few times that night the spotlight wasn't on Austin Belot, who ran for a school-record 364 yards in a 45-14 win.
"That was a lot of fun," Mashak said. "I really just ran though. There was a lot of good blocks. I didn't hardly get touched."
Mashak enters Saturday's nonconference closer against Albion among the top punt returners in the WIAC. He's averaging 16 yards per return, good for second in the league, and is the only player to secure a touchdown despite the Blugolds having played one less game than every other WIAC team.
The return game is usually dominated by wide receivers and corners, with linebackers rarely getting a shot in the role. But Mashak doesn't consider himself a true linebacker, despite being listed at the position on the Blugold roster. He's on the small end at 5-foot-11 and 196 pounds, which helps him keep up with foes when dropping back into coverage. He thinks of himself more as a nickel.
Defensively, he’s recorded 11 total tackles, three for a loss. He's among a handful of starters from both sides of the ball that get playing time on special teams. The third facet of the game is a focal point for Beschorner.
The same speed he's shown returning will come in handy on defense this week, though he'll need to stay disciplined. Albion, which enters Saturday's contest 3-0, frequently uses run-pass options that keep defenses on their toes. Beschorner said the Britons are as good at the RPO as anyone he's seen since taking the UW-EC job.
"The RPO definitely tests your patience," Mashak said. "You've got to stay back, do your job. You can't be doing other people's jobs."
The Blugolds, who opened the season with a pair of double-digit victories, are looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2007.
"We're pretty confident in ourselves," Mashak said. "We've worked really hard for the past year and a half. We're expecting nothing but a win."