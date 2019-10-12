By the time the UW-Stout offense got going, the deficit was already too great to overcome.
UW-La Crosse scored the first 27 points of the game en route to a 40-22 victory over the Blue Devils in La Crosse on Saturday. The Eagles defense forced four turnovers and held Stout to minus-seven rushing yards as part of a dominant display for much of the afternoon.
Sean Borgerding threw for 381 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Blue Devils (1-4, 0-2), but it wasn't enough to topple La Crosse (3-2, 1-1).
Eagles quarterback Evan Lewandowski threw two touchdowns as La Crosse ran out to a 20-0 lead by halftime. Joey Stutzman scored his second rushing touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter to stretch La Crosse's lead to 27-0 before Borgerding hit Kevion McDonald with a 15-yard strike to put Stout on the board.
Cole Spieker's back-to-back receiving touchdowns made La Crosse's lead 40-6 with 12 minutes left to play.
Borgerding threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Levy Hamer and Nick Arguedas ran into the end zone from one yard out in the fourth quarter for Stout, but the result was already well in hand for the Eagles.
Stout lost two fumbles and Borgerding was intercepted twice. The La Crosse defense made life miserable for the Blue Devils at times, wrapping up eight sacks.
Borgerding finished 27 of 53 passing. Hamer had 10 catches for 189 yards, and McDonald hauled in eight receptions for 75 yards.
Lewandowski completed 26 passes for 360 yards and four touchdowns for La Crosse. Stutzman carried the ball 21 times for 77 yards as part of a 112-yard rushing attack for the Eagles.
Stout will try to bounce back with its first WIAC win of the season when it travels to take on UW-Platteville next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
UW-La Crosse 40, UW-Stout 22
Stout 0 0 6 16 - 22
La Crosse 7 13 13 7 - 40
First Quarter
L: Cole Spieker 20 pass from Evan Lewandowski (Ryan Beirne kick), 4:47.
Second Quarter
L: Joey Stutzman 6 run (kick failed), 11:34.
L: Cameron Sorenson 5 pass from Lewandowski (Beirne kick), 5:24.
Third Quarter
L: Stutzman 1 run (Beirne kick), 9:37.
S: Kevion McDonald 15 pass from Sean Borgerding (kick failed), 5:07.
L: Spieker 20 pass from Lewandowski (kick failed), 1:39.
Fourth Quarter
L: Spieker 8 pass from Lewandowski (Beirne kick), 11:59.
S: Levy Hamer 20 pass from Borgerding (Hamer pass from Borgerding), 10:12.
S: Nick Arguedas 1 run (Arguedas pass from Borgerding), 2:57.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Stout (24-(-7)): McDonald 1-8, Arguedas 3-7, Josh Nitek 1-2, Aquieth Bradshaw 1-1, Shahan Ameen 1-1, Borgerding 17-(-26). La Crosse (33-112): Stutzman 21-77, Spieker 2-34, Lewandowski 9-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stout (27-54-2-381): Borgerding 27-53-2-381, Aaron Wisecup 0-1-0-0. La Crosse (26-40-0-360): Lewandowski 26-40-0-360.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stout: Hamer 10-189, McDonald 8-75, Kierre Rhodes 4-71, Spencer Marlier 1-22, Parker Fossum 1-11, Nitek 2-7, Arguedas 1-6. La Crosse: Spieker 14-183, Jake Simuncak 7-103, Stutzman 2-42, Sorenson 2-18, Zach McManus 1-14.