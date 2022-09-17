Trailing by five in the final minute and facing a fourth-and-two in its own territory, the UW-Stout football team needed some magic on Saturday against Gustavus Adolphus. Levy Hamer and Sean Borgerding provided it.

Hamer caught a go-ahead, 62-yard touchdown pass from Borgerding with 15 seconds left to rally the Blue Devils to a 28-25 win in St. Peter, Minn. Stout trailed by 12 in the third quarter, but Hamer and Borgerding connected on two clutch touchdowns to give the Blue Devils their first win of the season.