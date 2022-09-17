Trailing by five in the final minute and facing a fourth-and-two in its own territory, the UW-Stout football team needed some magic on Saturday against Gustavus Adolphus. Levy Hamer and Sean Borgerding provided it.
Hamer caught a go-ahead, 62-yard touchdown pass from Borgerding with 15 seconds left to rally the Blue Devils to a 28-25 win in St. Peter, Minn. Stout trailed by 12 in the third quarter, but Hamer and Borgerding connected on two clutch touchdowns to give the Blue Devils their first win of the season.
Stout was down 25-20 when it got the ball at its own 30 with 54 seconds remaining. An eight-yard catch by Parker Fossum moved the ball forward a bit, but the Gusties eventually forced the Blue Devils into a fourth-and-two situation with 23 seconds left. Stout went for the home run and connected, with Hamer gashing the secondary for the game-winning score.
On Gustavus Adolphus' last chance, Stout's Carter Johnson intercepted a Hail Mary in the end zone to seal the victory.
Hamer finished with three touchdown receptions and racked up 160 yards. He had five catches.
Borgerding was 16 of 37 passing for 299 yards and four touchdowns. His other touchdown pass went to Arthur Cox, an important score with four seconds left in the first half.
Stout trailed by as much as 13 in the first half, but held the Gusties to six points after the break to remain in striking distance. Defensively, the Blue Devils forced three turnovers.
Stout (1-1) will close out its nonconference slate next Saturday when it hosts its home opener against Crown College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.