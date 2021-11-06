UW-Stout football allowed UW-River Falls to rack up 666 yards of total offense, mostly with the arm of Kole Hinrichsen and the legs of Luke Fugate, in a 57-35 defeat at the hands of the Falcons Saturday in Menomonie. The loss was the Blue Devils’ third straight, pushing the team to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the WIAC.
River Falls opened the game on a 36-7 run before Stout got in on the shootout in the later stages of the third quarter into the fourth. Even when the Blue Devils got into the end zone, the Falcons always had an answer until Stout's game-closing score that cut the deficit to 22 with under a minute remaining in the game. The squads combined for 42 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Hinrichsen threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns for River Falls, while Fugate ran for 247 yards and three scores. Stout's scoring came entirely on Sean Borgerding passes. He tossed five touchdowns, including two to Chippewa Falls native Matt Pomietlo, and accumulated 358 yards. The Blue Devil rushing offense, meanwhile, was limited to just 47 yards.
Also catching touchdowns for Stout were Arthur Cox, Levy Hamer and Tyler Seymour. Cox caught seven passes for 116 yards. Cannon Griner snagged an interception for the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devil defense has struggled as of late, allowing at least 43 points in every game during this three-game drought.
Stout opened WIAC play 2-1 and played powers UW-La Crosse and UW-Oshkosh close at the start of this sour stretch, but the Blue Devils now find themselves in the bottom half of the conference standings. They close out the year at UW-Platteville next Saturday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.