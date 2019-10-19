The feeling might be becoming a little too familiar for UW-Stout.
For the fourth time this season, the Blue Devils came out on the losing end of a game decided by one score, falling to No. 18 UW-Platteville 33-27 on Saturday in Platteville.
Stout dug itself a big hole in the first half for the second week in a row, but again the Blue Devils rallied. Platteville took a 24-7 lead into halftime, but Stout quarterback Sean Borgerding threw three second-half touchdowns to help pull his team back into the game.
That included a 15-yard connection to Kevion McDonald with 1:11 remaining in the game to cut the Pioneers' lead to six points. But Stout couldn't recover the ensuing onside kick, and the Pioneers killed the clock to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the WIAC.
Colin Schuetz passed for two first-half touchdowns to help build Platteville's lead, including a 31-yard strike to David Urke in the final seven seconds of the second quarter.
The Blue Devils (1-5, 0-3) started the second half with gusto, as Levy Hamer hauled in a 61-yard pass from Borgerding for a score in the first two minutes of the period to slash Platteville's lead to 24-14.
Borgerding hit Tyler Seymour with a 9-yard touchdown pass about nine minutes later to bring the Blue Devils within four points of the lead, but Platteville had an answer. Andrew Schweigert made a 28-yard field goal early in the fourth, and Wyatt Thompson broke free for a 21-yard touchdown run with 7:45 left on the clock to push the lead to 33-20.
Stout drove into Pioneers territory on an 11-play drive in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, reaching the Platteville 27-yard line. But Borgerding came under pressure in the backfield and lost a fumble, giving the ball back to the Pioneers with time running out.
The Blue Devils defense forced a three-and-out on the following possession, and Borgerding led Stout 68 yards down the field on five plays on the team's final drive, capped by the touchdown pass to McDonald.
Borgerding finished 21 of 38 passing, racking up 379 yards and four touchdowns. Hamer had three catches for 118 yards, while McDonald made eight receptions for 117 yards. Seymour caught two scores.
The Stout rushing game was virtually nonexistent. The Blue Devils ran the ball 19 times for a total of three yards.
Platteville gained 527 yards of offense. Schuetz completed 21 of his 35 passes for 348 yards, and Thompson's 21 carries went for 125 yards.
Stout has lost three games in a row and will look to rebound when it hosts UW-Stevens Point on Saturday at 1 p.m.
UW-Platteville 33, UW-Stout 27
Stout 7 0 13 7 - 27
Platteville 10 14 0 9 - 33
First Quarter
P: Tyler Knigge 31 pass from Colin Schuetz (Andrew Schweigert kick), 12:01.
S: Tyler Seymour 23 pass from Sean Borgerding (Alec Benzinger kick), 8:12.
P: Schweigert 36 field goal, 0:56.
Second Quarter
P: Mitchell McNutt 10 run (Schweigert kick), 8:12.
P: David Urke 31 pass from Schuetz (Schweigert kick), 0:07.
Third Quarter
S: Levy Hamer 61 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick), 13:26.
S: Seymour 9 pass from Borgerding (kick failed), 4:09.
Fourth Quarter
P: Schweigert 28 field goal, 12:22.
P: Wyatt Thompson 21 run (run failed), 7:45.
S: Kevion McDonald 15 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick), 1:11.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Stout (19-3): Hamer 1-9, Josh Nitek 3-8, Nick Arguedas 2-6, McDonald 3-(-7), Borgerding 10-(-13). Platteville (44-179): Thompson 21-125, McNutt 9-38, Schuetz 13-15, Nick Capriotti 1-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stout (21-39-1-379): Borgerding 21-38-1-379, Kierre Rhodes 0-1-0-0. Platteville (21-35-1-348): Schuetz 21-35-1-348.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stout: Hamer 3-118, McDonald 8-117, Rhodes 2-53, Seymour 2-32, Parker Fossum 3-24, Spencer Marlier 2-23, Nitek 1-12. Platteville: Knigge 8-97, Donald Allender 7-94, Brandt Stare 1-63, Urke 3-54, Ben Wilson 1-20, Nic Frederick 1-20.