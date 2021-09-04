UW-Stout football knew it had the pieces to put together an impressive aerial attack this year. In the Blue Devils' opener, its group of proven veterans picked up right where they left off.
Quarterback Sean Borgerding threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns, while Levy Hamer caught four receptions for 152 yards and two scores, in Stout's 42-14 blowout road win against Presentation College Saturday night. The Blue Devils scored the game's first 42 points before the Saints got on the board in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils got out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter on two long Borgerding-to-Hamer TD connections, one for 63 yards and the other 83, and a 40-yard Jack Meyer field goal. Three more touchdowns before the break made sure stress levels were low. Borgerding hit Camron LeMay for a 16-yard pass, Rayshawn Graham ran for a 1-yard score and Borgerding found Robvon Jackson for 52 yards to give Stout a 36-0 advantage.
Graham scored once more to round out the Stout scoring in the third, this time from 35 yards out. Presentation got two late touchdowns from Innocent Okoh.
Borgerding, a Spring Valley native, completed 18 of his 24 passing attempts. Jackson was his second favorite target after Hamer. He hauled in two passes for 59 yards.
Graham finished with 117 rushing yards. Chippewa Falls native Matt Pomietlo had 45.
The UW-Stout defense earned four sacks, two from Ethan Olson, while Cannon Griner and Kyle Wilson each had an interception.
The Blue Devils return to Wisconsin next week for their home opener against St. Norbert. Kickoff in Menomonie is set for 1 p.m.
UW-Stout 42, Presentation 14
Present;0;0;0;14; -- 14
Stout;15;21;6;0; -- 42
First quarter
Stout: Levy Hamer 63 pass from Sean Borgerding (kick failed), 8:28.
Stout: Hamer 83 pass from Borgerding (pass failed), 4:36.
Stout: Jack Meyer 40 kick.
Second quarter
Stout: Camron LeMay 16 pass from Borgerding (Meyer kick), 7:12.
Stout: Rayshawn Graham 1 run (Meyer kick), 1:49.
Stout: Robvon Jackson 52 pass from Borgerding (Meyer kick), :24.
Third quarter
Stout: Graham 35 run (kick failed), 2:56.
Fourth quarter
P: Innocent Okoh 8 run (Luiz Ferreira kick), 11:26.
P:: Okoh 1 run (Ferreira kick), 7:05.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Presentation (36-213): Okoh 23-101, Mike McPeek 8-90, Ferreira 1-12, Breken Green 4-10. UW-Stout (37-181): Graham 20-117, Matt Pomietlo 7-45, Carter Fonger 3-7, Levy Hamer 2-6, Josh Nitek 2-6, Mitch Waechter 1-0, Borgerding 2-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Presentation (12-30-2-143): McPeek 12-30-2-143. UW-Stout (18-27-0-297): Borgerding 18-24-0-297, Waechter 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Presentation: Cameron Sheppar 4-67, Aiden Roddy 1-47, Darien Naylor 1-9, DiJuan McCullom 1-7, Okoh 1-6, Pharoah Tapia 1-4, Zach Zierden 1-3, Jacob Hawkins 1-2, Green 1-(-2). UW-Stout: Hamer 4-152, Jackson 2-59, Arthur Cox 4-37, Camron LeMay 2-18, Tyler Seymour 1-16, Will Knutson 1-11, Parker Fossum 4-4