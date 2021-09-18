UW-Stout football may have a reputation as a pass-heavy team, but it was the running game that backed the Blue Devils to a dominant win Saturday.
Rayshawn Graham ran for three touchdowns as part of a 197-yard day in UW-Stout’s 45-14 road victory against UW-Stevens Point. Despite the two schools both playing in the WIAC, the meeting was scheduled as a nonconference game.
Graham started his scoring with short 2 and 6-yard runs in the first and second quarters, respectively, before ripping off a touchdown from 73 yards in the fourth. His second score was a part of a 21-0 Blue Devil run from the second to third quarters that helped the team pull away.
UW-Stout went up two touchdowns in the first quarter before the Pointers got on the board to make it 14-6. By the end of the Blue Devils’ offensive spurt they were up 35-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
Joe Hare got UW-Stevens Point within three scores in the second half before UW-Stout added on with Graham’s final touchdown and a 26-yard field goal from Chippewa Falls native Jack Meyer.
UW-Stout quarterback Sean Borgerding threw for 226 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He spread the ball out, with Arthur Cox leading receivers with two catches for 53 yards. Levy Hamer and Parker Fossum each had 48. The offense’s 46 points is the most UW-Stout has scored since the 2019 season-closer against UW-Eau Claire.
The Blue Devil defense snagged three interceptions. Gervase Thompson and Carson Strong each had the first of their collegiate career. The Pointers were limited to 231 total yards, 60 on the ground.
The program has won four straight against UW-Stevens Point.
UW-Stout concludes nonconference play 3-0, with all three victories featuring double-digit deficits. The team has surpassed 40 points twice and 30 points in all three outings.
The Blue Devils get a bye next week before opening WIAC play on Oct. 2 against UW-Whitewater.
UW-Eau Claire was off this weekend. The Blugolds are the only WIAC team in action next week when they travel to Michigan to take on Albion.