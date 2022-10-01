MENOMONIE — A week after breaking a program record for the most points scored in a single game, the UW-Stout football team had more left in the tank. So much left, in fact, that the Blue Devils repeated the feat seven days later.
Stout's offense operated at will and set another new school record with 73 points in a 73-29 victory over rival UW-Eau Claire on Saturday at Williams Stadium. The Blue Devils broke an 18-year old mark when they scored 66 against Crown College last week, and took it even further against a higher-caliber opponent to open WIAC play.
"You always dream about doing something like this, but to go out and execute and do it is another thing," Blue Devils quarterback Sean Borgerding said. "We felt good about our game plan coming in. We just executed all around, in all facets. Offense and defense made some plays. We just executed all around, and that was fun to see."
The win gave Stout its seventh straight win in the War on I-94 rivalry series. Saturday's installment was the 100th meeting between the Blue Devils and Blugolds, and the result was all but sealed by halftime. Stout scored 39 points before the break.
The Blue Devils rolled up 698 yards of offense, which is also a new program record. They eclipsed 700 yards by the end of the game, but dropped below the threshold when they took a couple of knees to run out the clock.
Stout (3-1, 1-0) matched a program record by scoring 10 touchdowns. Borgerding passed for 291 yards and five touchdowns, and Carter Fonger ran for three scores.
"To do that against a WIAC team was impressive," Stout coach Clayt Birmingham said. "I thought our offense finally clicked on all levels. That was good to see. I'm happy for our seniors. They've put in a lot of work, and it's fun to see them get rewarded."
Ten of Stout's 14 possessions ended with points on the board. Of the four that didn't, two were due to an expired game clock.
The Blue Devils had answers for anything the Blugolds (1-3, 0-1) defense threw at them.
"We've got a lot of weapons on offense," Birmingham said. "We've got a lot of guys back, and that's nice because the more experience they've got, the more adversity they can handle and the more plays they can make. I thought they all stepped up great."
Stout found the end zone on four straight drives across the first and second quarters, including three touchdown passes from Borgerding. The senior hit Levy Hamer, Will Knutson and Arthur Cox for touchdowns as the Blue Devils turned an 8-3 lead into a 33-point advantage. JD Bates also ran for a one-yard score in that span.
The Blugolds finally ended their drought when Ivan Ruble broke off a 75-yard run midway through the second quarter, but it was one of the few bright spots for the Eau Claire offense in the first half.
Dan Zeuli's 27-yard field goal had given the Blugolds a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, but Cox returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a score. Stout never trailed again.
"That was huge to have a big play like that on special teams," Borgerding said. "They went down early and got some points, but we were able to come back right away and steal that momentum and carry it the rest of the way."
Borgerding tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter, connecting with Ben Tolkinen and Parker Fossum for long scores. All three of Fonger's rushing touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, with two coming from 55-plus yards out.
Harry Roubidoux threw a pair of touchdowns to Nick Kudick in the third quarter for Eau Claire, and Quinn Faust ran for a score in the fourth. But the Blugolds could have scored several more touchdowns and still not have made much of a dent in the deficit.
"We watched their first three games, and they played every game very tough. So we were expecting a lot closer game, but they'll bounce back," Birmingham said. "They're well coached and they just had an off night tonight."
The win pulled Stout a game closer in the all-time series standings, which Eau Claire leads 53-41-6. The Blue Devils' offense is senior-heavy at the skill positions, and they were glad to take their final War on I-94 in such convincing fashion.
"It's special, especially for it being my last War on 94," Borgerding said. "It's pretty special to be able to come out and set that school record, just kind of put the exclamation point on that rivalry."
Stout hosts UW-La Crosse next Saturday, while Eau Claire welcomes UW-Whitewater to Carson Park.
UW-Stout 73, UW-Eau Claire 29
Eau Claire;3;6;13;7;— 29
Stout;15;24;14;20;— 73
First Quarter
EC: Dan Zeuli 27 field goal, 6:32.
S: Arthur Cox 95 kick return (Mack Klafter blocked kick advance), 6:18.
S: Levy Hamer 2 pass from Sean Borgerding (Luke Cool kick), 3:39.
Second Quarter
S: JD Bates 1 run (Cool kick), 13:41.
S: Will Knutson 23 pass from Borgerding (Cool kick), 11:11.
S: Cox 7 pass from Borgerding (Cool kick), 7:24.
EC: Ivan Ruble 75 run (kick failed), 7:10.
S: Cool 39 field goal, 2:57.
Third Quarter
EC: Nick Kudick 11 pass from Harry Roubidoux (kick failed), 12:29.
S: Ben Tolkinen 25 pass from Borgerding (Cool kick), 10:31.
S: Parker Fossum 42 pass from Borgerding (Cool kick), 1:41.
EC: Kudick 7 pass from Roubidoux (Zueli kick), 0:16.
Fourth Quarter
S: Carter Fonger 4 run (Cool kick), 10:53.
S: Fonger 55 run (Cool kick), 8:00.
EC: Quinn Faust 8 run (Blake Christianson kick), 3:20.
S: Fonger 67 run (kick failed), 3:08.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Eau Claire (31-189): Ruble 21-165, Isaac Garside 1-12, Nate Baranek 3-10, Trey Fitzgerald 1-4, Roubidoux 2-(-8). Stout (38-354): Fonger 6-150, Chase Hughes 8-54, Cox 4-46, Tolkinen 4-45, Borgerding 5-27, Mitch Waechter 4-22, Bennett Lecher 1-1, Bates 2-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eau Claire: Roubidoux 16-38-1-209, Faust 3-5-0-47. Stout: Borgerding 17-28-0-291, Cox 1-1-0-48, Waechter 1-1-0-19.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eau Claire: Kudick 7-96, Nolan Stans 3-62, Garside 5-61, Alex Kaminski 2-19, Ruble 1-14, Will Adair 1-4. Stout: Hamer 4-99, Knutson 3-91, Fossum 5-75, Tolkinen 2-39, Cox 2-20, Robvon Jackson 1-19, Charlie Pierce 1-12, Hughes 1-3.