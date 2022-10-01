MENOMONIE — A week after breaking a program record for the most points scored in a single game, the UW-Stout football team had more left in the tank. So much left, in fact, that the Blue Devils repeated the feat seven days later.

Stout's offense operated at will and set another new school record with 73 points in a 73-29 victory over rival UW-Eau Claire on Saturday at Williams Stadium. The Blue Devils broke an 18-year old mark when they scored 66 against Crown College last week, and took it even further against a higher-caliber opponent to open WIAC play.