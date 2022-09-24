UW-Oshkosh at UW-Stout football

The UW-Stout football team ran for eight touchdowns as it cruised past Crown College 66-6 in its home opener on Saturday in Menomonie. The Blue Devils' 66 points set a new school record for a single game, beating the old mark — set in 2004 — by one point.

The Blue Devils dominated from start to finish, scoring 28 points in the first quarter to pull away early. They rushed for 389 yards, and seven different players ran into the end zone against the Polars to improve to 2-1 this season.