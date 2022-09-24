The UW-Stout football team ran for eight touchdowns as it cruised past Crown College 66-6 in its home opener on Saturday in Menomonie. The Blue Devils' 66 points set a new school record for a single game, beating the old mark — set in 2004 — by one point.
The Blue Devils dominated from start to finish, scoring 28 points in the first quarter to pull away early. They rushed for 389 yards, and seven different players ran into the end zone against the Polars to improve to 2-1 this season.
Chase Hughes ran for a pair of scores in the first quarter, including one just 14 seconds into the game. Sean Borgerding hit Arthur Cox with an 18-yard touchdown pass, and Jacob Kopacz added a 10-yard rush to the end zone to put Stout ahead 28-0 in the first period. Ben Tolkinen, Mitch Waechter and Carter Fonger piled on rushing scores of their own in the second quarter as the Blue Devils entered the locker room with a 49-point cushion.
Josh Schlangen and JD Bates ran fro touchdowns in the second half for Stout. Tolkinen, Kopacz, Fonger and Schlangen all ran for 50-plus yards. Borgerding passed for 83 yards and completed seven of eight attempts.
Defensively, Stout held Crown to 163 yards and forced three turnovers. Gabe Kramer and Carter Johnson both nabbed interceptions.
The Blue Devils open WIAC play with the War on 94 rivalry game next Saturday. Stout hosts UW-Eau Claire at Williams Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
UW-Stout 66, Crown College 6
Crown;0;0;6;0;— 6
Stout;28;21;3;14;— 66
First Quarter
S: Chase Hughes 5 run (Luke Cool kick), 14:46.
S: Hughes 7 run (Cool kick), 9:46.
S: Arthur Cox 18 pass from Sean Borgerding (Cool kick), 5:36.
S: Jacob Kopacz 10 run (Cool kick), 2:02.
Second Quarter
S: Ben Tolkinen 8 run (Cool kick), 5:54.
S: Mitch Waechter 9 run (Cool kick), 5:37.
S: Carter Fonger 51 run (Cool kick), 2:52.
Third Quarter
C: Isaiah Anfield 34 pass from Elijah Odom (point after failed), 8:32.
S: Cool 38 field goal, 0:33.
Fourth Quarter
S: Josh Schlangen 6 run (Cool kick), 9:46.
S: JD Bates 8 run (Cool kick), 2:31.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Crown (19-29): Odom 13-22, Josh Wallace 5-8, Chris Nigh 1-(-1). Stout (49-389): Tolkinen 9-82, Kopacz 5-64, Fonger 2-54, Schlangen 5-51, Bates 8-48, Colin Smith 7-36, Hughes 5-22, Waechter 3-21, Charlie Pierce 1-11, Cox 2-6.