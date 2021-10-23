The UW-Stout football team's upset bid fell just short against UW-La Crosse on Saturday in La Crosse.
The Blue Devils cut the Eagles' lead to six with Sean Borgerding's touchdown pass to Parker Fossum with 1:27 left to play, and Stout's defense got a stop to put the ball back in the offense's hands with two seconds left. But Stout's desperation lateral play from its own 36-yard line couldn't reach the end zone and the Eagles escaped with a 44-38 victory.
Stout led the 14th-ranked Eagles 14-0 after a rushing and passing touchdown from Borgerding in the first quarter. La Crosse outscored the Blue Devils 44-24 the rest of the way.
La Crosse took the lead with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jakob Parks with 47 seconds left before halftime. The score put the Eagles ahead 21-17 heading into the break. They eventually stretched that lead to 15 before the Blue Devils clawed their way back.
Borgerding threw an 85-yard touchdown to Arthur Cox to trim the deficit to 38-31 before La Crosse's Brad Tobin scored on a 24-yard run with 3:05 to go. It proved to be a pivotal score, as Borgerding hit Fossum with a touchdown pass a minute and a half later to make it a one-score game.
The Stout defense forced a three-and-out on the Eagles' final possession of the game, and after La Crosse's punt the Blue Devils had one final chance left to try to get in the end zone. Borgerding connected with Tyler Seymour at the 50-yard line, and the Blue Devils pitched the ball to each other a few times before La Crosse recovered a fumble to end the game.
Borgerding was 20 of 29 passing for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Cox hauled in six catches for 167 yards and two scores, and Levy Hamer added six receptions of his own for 124 yards and a touchdown. Matt Pomietlo had 59 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Stout had a tough time slowing down the Eagles' rushing attack. La Crosse ran for 219 yards and three touchdowns, with two of those scores coming from Tobin. Parks threw for two scores for the Eagles.
Stout (5-2, 2-2) will host UW-Oshkosh (4-2, 2-2) next Saturday.