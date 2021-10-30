The UW-Eau Claire football team's losing streak ran to four following a lopsided 48-6 loss to No. 3 UW-Whitewater on Saturday in Whitewater.
The Warhawks scored the game's first 31 points and had little trouble staying unbeaten. They rolled to 512 yards of offense, with quarterback Max Meylor throwing for 303 yards and four touchdowns.
The Blugolds got in trouble early. After marching the ball deep into Whitewater territory on the game's first drive, the Blugolds fumbled and Thomas Wojnowski scooped it up and ran it back 75 yards for a Warhawks touchdown. Eau Claire never recovered from the blow.
Meylor threw three touchdown passes in the first half as Whitewater (8-0, 5-0) built a 28-0 lead by halftime. Austin Belot scored on a 32-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to put the Blugolds (3-5, 1-4) on the board, but they couldn't chip away at the deficit any further.
Alex Peete ran for 116 yards and a touchdown for Whitewater. Ryan Wisniewski caught eight passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns.
Belot carried the ball 17 times for 81 yards for the Blugolds. Harry Roubidoux completed 18 passes for 216 yards, but was intercepted twice. Eau Claire had four turnovers overall.
Eau Claire's four recents defeats have all come to WIAC foes: UW-Stout, UW-River Falls, UW-Oshkosh at UW-Whitewater. The Blugolds defeated UW-Stevens Point to open conference play prior to the rut.
The Blugolds return home for the first time in three weeks when they host UW-Platteville next Saturday. It's Eau Claire's final home game of the year. Kickoff is set for 1:10 p.m. at Carson Park.