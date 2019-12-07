UW-Whitewater football punched its ticket to the NCAA semifinals Saturday by ousting the defending champions, upsetting Mary Hardin-Baylor 26-9.
The Warhawks, which entered as the seventh seed, scored the final 16 points of the game and shut out the second-seeded Crusaders in the second half. With the performance, UW-Whitewater earned its 12th appearance in the final four of Division III football, with all 12 occuring since 2005. The Warhawks will meet Saint John's, which bested Wheaton 34-33, next Saturday. Time and location will be announced on Sunday.
Whitewater held the ball for nearly 43 minutes and put up 239 yards on the ground. The rushing game was led by Jarrod Ware with 110 yards and two touchdowns, while Stanley-Boyd graduate Ronny Ponick accounted for 32 yards on a 2.9 average.
The Warhawks got out to a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter after Ware ran two yards for his first score of the day. Mary Hardin-Baylor responded with a touchdown pass from Jase Hammack to Jonel Reed in the final minute of the first half but was unable to beat the stout Warhawk defense again.
Ware extended the Warhawk lead back to 10 in the third quarter and the Warhawks pulled away in the fourth with a Wojciech Gasienica field goal and a Max Meylor touchdown run.
Saint John's' only previous matchup with a WIAC foe came in Week 1 when the Johnnies narrowly escaped Menomonie with a 14-7 win against UW-Stout.