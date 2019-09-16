Wesley Beschorner didn’t divulge the Blugolds’ starting quarterback prior to opening day, so it’s no surprise he was mum on the topic again during his weekly media availability on Monday. The first-year coach did admit there’s a battle at the position again after the team’s disappointing loss to St. Norbert on Saturday.
“It’s obviously a competition,” Beschorner said. “We felt pretty good about it prior to going into the first game and all of a sudden the wheels fell off there a little bit. We’ve got to get them back on.”
Jonathan Malueg and Josiah Johnson are the likely candidates, with the duo splitting time so far this season.
Malueg won the job out of camp but has struggled, particularly when it comes to taking care of the football. He’s thrown five interceptions in under two games of work, with the three against the Green Knights earning him a trip to the bench.
One of the three picks against St. Norbert was taken back for a touchdown to put UWEC into a 21-14 hole with 10:10 remaining in the third quarter. He hit on 3 of 7 passes for 35 yards, 28 of which coming on one play.
“Three turnovers is just unacceptable,” Malueg said. “When I was out there I didn’t put the team in the best spot to be successful and win the game. I’m very frustrated in that.”
The mistakes made in the first game against Loras, particularly accuracy on passes, carried over into Game 2. That’s given defenders some high-percentage opportunities for turnovers.
“There wasn’t the immediate correction,” Beschorner said. “That can’t happen.”
Johnson entered in his place and helped the Blugolds cut the deficit from 14 to six and led a promising final drive that saw the team get down to the 7-yard line before time expired. He went 15 for 20 for 137 yards but did toss a costly interception himself at the St. Norbert 27-yard line. He also played briefly in the season opener, completing his two attempts for 17 yards.
“Josiah came in and he did some nice things,” Beschorner said. “But at the same time, they both didn’t play well enough to win games.”
If Beschorner hasn’t already made the decision on who will start the team’s third game of the season against mighty St. Thomas, the sixth-ranked team in the nation, he has plenty of time to do so. The Blugolds have this week off to integrate a new signal caller or work through any issues Malueg is facing.
“I think a huge thing is just confidence, being confident in what I’m doing,” Malueg said. “Practice last week, I wasn’t exactly where I wanted to be. The way that carries over from practice to a game, I need to be more confident with what I can do.”
The added off time is both a blessing and a curse since the Blugolds also have to wait longer to get the taste out of their mouths from a heartbreaking defeat. The quarterbacks aren’t the only ones second guessing.
“As a whole team, we didn’t play as well as we hoped,” linebacker Sam Romanski said. “(Malueg) recognizes that he had a couple of turnovers, but to allow 21 points, that’s a team we shouldn't allow 21 points to.“
The St. Thomas matchup, set for 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 28, is the Blugolds’ final nonconference contest of the season. The Blugolds are looking to go 2-1 in non-league play for a second straight season.
“We all kind of recognize we’re at a position. Which way are we going to take this program?” Romanski said. “We all believe we’re better than a 1-1 team. ... We’re excited to get back and prove it to ourselves, first and foremost, and then prove it to everybody else.”