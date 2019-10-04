Take off the rose-colored glasses from UW-Eau Claire football’s stunning upset of St. Thomas and a recurring offensive issue emerges.
The Blugolds only accumulated five first downs in the entirety of the victory, including three that came on the team’s touchdown plays. The unit all but disappeared after posting an early lead, notching one first down in the second half and none in the fourth quarter.
St. Thomas boasts an impressive defense, but last Saturday wasn’t the first time UWEC struggled to piece together long drives. The Blugolds had six drives that didn’t end in a touchdown or halftime buzzer go for three plays or less against Loras in the season opener. The St. Norbert game featured five 3-and-outs and a drive that lasted just one play due to an interception.
The Blugolds were simply able to out-talent Loras in the end. Against St. Thomas, a better comp for the teams UWEC will face at the top of the WIAC, the defense needed to force four turnovers and stand tall for over 100 snaps. It helped that the Tommies’ kicker’s confidence was shaken, too, forcing St. Thomas to go for 4th-down attempts instead of taking points by way of the field goal.
UW-Eau Claire’s defense is mightly-talented, but that isn’t exactly a sustainable model for success. A repeat of that offensive showing is unlikely to result in a second straight upset when the Blugolds face No. 3 UW-Whitewater Saturday on the road.
“We’ve got to score more points, get more first downs, get more yards, throw the ball better, run the ball better, all of it,” UW-Eau Claire head coach Wesley Beschorner said.
The most consistent member of the offense has been Austin Belot, though much of his production has come on big runs. The WIAC’s leader in rushing per game put up 142 yards on the ground against the Tommies, his third straight plus-100 outing to start this season.
The passing game has been a bleaker story. Jonathan Malueg and Josiah Johnson combined for only 62 yards on 14 attempts in Game 3. The Blugolds have put up less than 130 yards through the air twice and haven’t surpassed 200 yards all season.
“We’ve got to hone in on the small details,” Malueg said. “We still haven’t played where we want to be at yet. We haven’t really showcased our full ability at all this year.”
A handful of sizable Blugold plays were called back on holding penalties. Malueg also threw his sixth interception of the year, a big reason the team is averaging so few passing attempts.
“Don’t let the game of football beat you,” Beschorner said. “We did it a couple times. We had a guy running open and we didn’t block it correctly protection wise, or when we did we escaped the pocket and threw one that we shouldn’t have at all. … Things like that, you can’t beat yourself.”
The offense doesn’t need to play mistake free thanks to a defense ranked No. 2 in the WIAC in points allowed per game, but will likely need to give their teammates a few more breathers if the Blugolds hope to consistently compete in conference play.
“They played their hearts out,” Malueg said of the defense’s performance against St. Thomas. “It’s amazing seeing how hard they played throughout with being on the field a lot.”
It will be tough to buck the trend this week considering UW-Whitewater has the only defense in the league allowing fewer points than the Blugolds this year. It may be necessary for victory with the Warhawks averaging 47.7 points against the Blugolds in the teams' last six meetings.
"We're excited to get after it," linebacker Sam Romanski said. "We're excited for the challenge."