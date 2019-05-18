Andrew Delong is returning home.
The former UW-Stout golfer was announced as the program’s next head coach on Thursday, bringing him back to both his alma mater and an area he grew up in.
He’ll have family close too, since both his parents and his wife’s mother still live in Menomonie.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to coach near where I grew up and at the college I went to school in and move back toward our family,” Delong said. “It’s fun to do.”
Delong rejoins the Blue Devil program after a strong 10 years coaching high school golf at Sheboygan North. He led the Golden Raiders to three state tournament appearances, with the most recent coming last season.
While a return to Stout is an intriguing move, it wasn’t an easy one for Delong. He leaves a winning program and successful student athletes that he’s built a strong bond with.
“Today we had our conference tournament,” Delong said on Thursday. “The more things that come to an end, the harder it gets with it. But I’ve been doing the same thing here for a while. It’s exciting to think about doing something different. It’s exciting and scary at the same time.”
As a first-time collegiate coach, Delong is already trying to learn the ins and outs of the managerial side of running the program. As for on the course, he doesn’t believe there’s a need to reinvent his coaching style or strategy to deal with the higher level.
“I think the game’s the same,” Delong said. “I want to start to find guys and bring guys to Stout that can think the game and learn the game and balance their emotions, or learn how to balance their emotions, and attack a course. That’s really what I try to coach.”
He’ll have a leg up when it comes to recruiting at least. He’s been coaching against many of the best high school golfers Wisconsin has to offer.
“I know a lot of players and with my involvement with the Golf Coaches Association I’ve been in contact and really good friends with a lot of the best coaches in this state,” he said. “Certainly initially, I think it will give me a little jump. I know who to reach out to.”
Delong takes over for another UW-Stout alum, Eddie Andrist. Andrist served as interim head coach for one season, leading the Blue Devils to three top-ten finishes in events featuring double-digit teams, following the resignation of Rob Robinson.
"Andrew certainly has the leadership and organizational skills to get our men's team back to national prominence," UW-Stout director of golf Howie Samb said in a statement. "Andrew understands the tireless effort it takes to be a great recruiter. He knows that fundraising is very important to the program's success and is looking forward to that challenge."
As the high school season wraps up, Delong said he’s balancing duties but is mostly focused on Sheboygan North until the state tournament passes. That doesn’t mean he’s entirely out of Stout work, as he’s already communicated with some recruits Andrist was targeting.
“I have some players that are really, really good and they deserve my focus right now,” Delong said.
But once the summer hits, he can start hitting the ground running.
“I just want to bring energy,” Delong said. “I really, really enjoy golf. I enjoy coaching golf. I enjoy watching people play golf. I’m going to work hard at it and I think people are going to see that. I’m going to bring a passion and an energy to it, hopefully not just to Stout but to west central Wisconsin.”