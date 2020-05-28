There was a learning curve, for sure. But it didn't last long for Ben Resnick.
Year No. 1 of college golf taught a few lessons to the Rice Lake native. And by year No. 2, the sophomore proved they were well-learned.
In the curriculum for his freshman season with Stetson University: a crash course on how the college game is operated, a revamped focus on practice and an opportunity to dive right into action.
"Coach put me in the lineup a few times when arguably I wasn't playing the best, but I think it paid off in the long run," Resnick said. "I got to see what college golf was like and where I needed to improve."
And improve he did. After playing in 10 rounds as a freshman with the best individual result at a tournament being a tie for 57th, Resnick was named a team captain as a sophomore last fall to jump-start the best stretch of his college career to date.
As a second-year golfer for the Hatters, Resnick tied for the best single-round score of the team's season with a 2-under-par 69 at the J.T. Poston Invitational last September. He was in the lineup for every round of every tournament of the season, one of only four members of the team to do so.
"Ben was really getting to the point in his freshman year where he understood how to play golf at this level," Stetson coach Larry Watson said. "In his first year, he and I had a big discussion about his golf swing. I told him, 'If you're going to be successful, you're going to need to make a swing change. It won't be easy, it's going to take a lot of time and hard work, but in the long run it's going to make a difference.' And he said right away he wanted to do it."
And adjusting his swing to be more repeatable and consistent was only part of what led to a strong start to Resnick's sophomore season. He also learned how to practice like the Division I athlete he is.
"I've always been a hard worker, but Coach showed me how to practice," Resnick said. "When I was younger, I'd go out to the range and hit a bucket of 90 balls without really getting anything out of it. Now I know how to separate my block and my skill practice, how to target the weak points in my game. I think that's really paid off over the last year."
A lot of the work is self-guided, too.
"When you get to this point, the amount of real lessons you need should be minimal," Watson said. "A lesson should last five minutes, where it turns a light bulb on for you and you say, 'Oh yeah, I know exactly what I need to do.' ... And with that, Ben made great strides. He's worked very hard."
That hard work was rewarded with the label of captain entering the year, an impressive feat for a sophomore.
Although the Hatters only had one senior on the roster this year, Resnick still earned the distinction among his fellow sophomores on the squad.
"That was kind of a nice thing to carry forward into my sophomore year," Resnick said. "It kind of just showed how much Coach trusts in me, and that he's seen how hard I've worked and things like that. It's cool to see that you'll be looked up to a lot by the younger guys, and that Coach trusts you to make some of the decisions that need to be made among the team. I was pretty proud of that."
While many athletes were crushed by the cancellation of the spring college sports season, it didn't hit Resnick quite as hard. While it was disappointing to miss out on the final two regular season tournaments of the year, in another way it was beneficial to get a chance to reset.
The fall season was strong for the Atlantic Sun All-Academic team honoree, but his spring showing wasn't quite as solid. He took 71st and 82nd in the two tournaments he played. In a way, Resnick was glad to get a chance to get back to the drawing board for next season.
"It was hard to miss out on those meets," he said. "But I wasn't playing well this spring, so I don't want to say that it didn't hurt, but I think it would have maybe hurt a little worse if I had been playing better."
After the remainder of the season was called off, Resnick returned from DeLand, Fla., to Wisconsin for the summer. He's aiming to play in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship, the State Match Play Championship and the prestigious Magnolia Amateur in Hattiesburg, Miss.
If those tournaments are affected by COVID-19, he'll just stick to a practice plan ahead of his return to Stetson.
And Watson is already excited to have him back.
"I think the future for Ben is up to Ben," Watson said. "If he continues to put in the work the way he does, it's anything he wants it to be. ... He has the emotional ability to handle a setback. Failure doesn't scare Ben. He's a special kid. I'm looking for him to do great things."