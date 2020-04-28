This spring was supposed to be the climax of Matt Tolan’s impressive South Dakota career.
The former Eau Claire North Husky golfer was coming off a year where he led the Coyotes with 74 strokes per round, good for fourth-best in program history, and a summer which saw him earn his second trip to the U.S. Amateur and Wisconsin State Golf Association Player of the Year honors. In January, he was named one of the Summit League’s Golfers to Watch.
That was brought to a halt by — you guessed it — the coronavirus. South Dakota was in the midst of a practice round in Phoenix at the Grand Canyon University Invitational when they were pulled off the course and told the tournament was canceled. By the time they were boarding their plane to head back to campus, coach John Vining shared the news that the Summit League had canceled the remainder of the spring season.
“I never cried on a plane before,” Tolan said.
The first few days were rough as Tolan wrestled with his emotions, feeling robbed of his final go-around in the college circuit. But soon, reports began trickling out about the NCAA granting spring sports an added year of eligibility. When that became official, it didn’t take him long to make his decision to come back.
“Ultimately, within a week or two weeks (my family and I) came to the decision that I want to come back,” Tolan said. “Some people might think it was a little quick of a decision, but I enjoy golf. I love college golf. I couldn’t be more grateful to get another year of eligibility and another year with my teammates.”
That’s great news for the Coyotes, who were picked in the top half of the league in the preseason coaches’ poll thanks largely to the Eau Claire native.
“I was really glad to hear that,” said Vining, who has led the South Dakota squad for three years. “For the program and also for Matt, just cause of how hard he works. I just wanted him to have the opportunity to end his career on his own terms.”
Tolan is the only member of South Dakota’s three-man senior class expected back, benefitting from the flexibility his career path affords him. He was set to become a pro golfer in July or August, but that plan has now been pushed back a year. In a way, that could be beneficial.
It also allows Tolan to begin an MBA program, which he’s planning on finishing up at a later point.
Tolan played six events and 18 rounds in his abbreviated spring, leading the Coyotes with 72.06 strokes per round. He finished in the top 10 three times, including a season-high and team-best eighth at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.
“He’s a leader in our league in scoring,” Vining said. “Not only his performance, but just his impact on our whole program is just a huge blessing.”
Because, as teammate Hunter Paugh noted, Tolan’s leadership goes beyond the scorecard.
“He’s always hyping guys up and bringing positive energy to our early morning workouts and outdoor practices that oftentimes can be quite cold,” Paugh told USD’s student newspaper, the Valante, in February. “He’s a natural-born leader who everyone on the team looks up to.”
Tolan, who is a week and a half away from finishing his undergraduate classes, has stayed in Vermillion, South Dakota, during the pandemic for two reasons. First, it’s allowed him to focus on his schoolwork, even though all classes are being conducted remotely. Secondly, it has made it easier for him to golf.
While Wisconsin golf courses were just opened back up by Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, South Dakota courses have been open for over a month.
“I’ve gotten a lot of rounds in, a lot of reps in,” Tolan said. “So my game is still sharp for when that time hits in the summer where tournaments get back on. I’ll be ready to go.”
That is, if those don’t get called off as well. But, worst case scenario, he’s preparing for his final season with the Coyotes.
“It’s a relief off your shoulders knowing I’m going to be back next year,” Tolan said. “I’m going to be able to compete for that Summit League championship. I won’t feel as robbed once we get into that next season again.”