UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey beat the previously undefeated UW-Stevens Point team 2-1 Wednesday night, causing an upset in the WIAC.
Scoring in the first for the Blugolds was Jordan Randall, who was able to sneak the puck behind Pointers goalie Alex Proctor at 12:16. Ty Readman and Kyle Oleksiuk assisted.
“We always come out hard against Point,” Randall said. “It settles the nerves when you score first.”
The Pointers quickly responded, with a goal from Jordan Fader hitting the net a minute and a half later evening out the score.
The first period ended 1-1.
In the second, a pass from Oleksiuk to Ty Readman made for a perfect shot, as Readman ricocheted the puck off the Pointer goalkeeper’s skates, landing it in the back of the goal, taking a 2-1 lead that the Blugolds would hold for the rest of the night.
Blugold goalie Max Gutjahr totaled 26 saves in the game.
The Blugolds fended off Pointers power plays with two penalty kills in the game, and the special teams also had the opportunity to shine. The teams totaled five penalties for ten minutes in the game.
The Pointers pulled their goalie and played with an empty net for a minute and 41 seconds, hoping that an extra attacker would allow them to tie up the score and force it into overtime. Ultimately, their attempt was unsuccessful, and the Blugolds took the Pointers 2-1.
The Pointers are now 8-1 in conference, and the Blugolds are now 5-3-1 and second in conference.
The Blugolds took 26 shots in the game, five of which were taken by Quinn Green.
The team had been missing Green for the last 15 days, who was playing with fellow Blugold Connor Szmul Team USA at the World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y. Coach Loen was also in New York coaching for Team USA, bringing home a silver medal last weekend.
“To come back and have to play Stevens Point was a lot of work to do,” Loen said. “But but it is what it is — I chose to do that and it was a great experience and great for the guys to perform like we did.”
With a silver medal and another WIAC victory under his belt, Loen and the Blugolds head into the weekend to play at Northland College in a two-game series Friday and Saturday.