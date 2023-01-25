0I7A8357.jpg

Blugold Ian Carpenter moves the puck away from the goal against Stevens Point Wednesday night at Hobbs.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey beat the previously undefeated UW-Stevens Point team 2-1 Wednesday night, causing an upset in the WIAC.

Scoring in the first for the Blugolds was Jordan Randall, who was able to sneak the puck behind Pointers goalie Alex Proctor at 12:16. Ty Readman and Kyle Oleksiuk assisted.