Both UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s hockey not only received bids to the NCAA Tournament on Monday, but home games and a bye.
The UW-Eau Claire men, fresh off winning the program’s third Commissioner’s Cup trophy, will play the winner of Lake Forest and St. Thomas on March 21, while the women host the winner of UW-River Falls and Gustavus Adolphus Saturday at Hobbs Ice Arena.
"It's a great time for hockey," men's coach Matt Loen said.
There was some nervousness in the women’s program after the Blugolds dropped a 2-1 overtime contest to UW-River Falls in the WIAC championship Saturday. Though their two-year reign as tournament champions ended, UWEC’s first-ever regular season title was still enough for the Blugolds to slot ahead of the Falcons in the bracket.
"We always talk about how we have to build a resume during the season," women's coach Erik Strand said. "We felt like we accomplished that. To finally see the end result and still be on top in the west, it's quite a feather in the cap for this group."
While their matchups and bye statuses were unknown, both programs already knew they would be in the NCAA Tournament field before Monday morning’s selection shows thanks to the system the NCAA uses to select at-large bids.
Once the conference champions are accounted for, the remaining spots in the field go to the top teams as ranked by the PairWise, a formula which compares teams based on record against common opponents, head-to-head competition and RPI. The WIAC does not consist of enough programs to get an automatic qualifier for either men’s or women’s hockey, meaning both Blugolds teams needed to rely on an at-large spot.
The teams weren't anxiously watching the selection show praying UW-Eau Claire would be called. Once the final conference championships concluded, they could just pull up the PairWise rankings and see where they slotted among the at-large schools. Loen said he wasn't even watching the show when it first aired.
"We were paying attention to the scores," Blugolds forward Elizabeth Bauer said. "Once everything was set in the PairWise we could kind of take a breath and be like, 'OK, I think we're OK right now.'"
The men enter the tournament ranked No. 5 in the country in PairWise, while the women are tied with Endicott for third.
UW-Eau Claire was the only WIAC men’s team to make the field of 12, meaning UW-Stevens Point will not get a chance to defend its 2019 national title. The Blugolds bested the Pointers 4-2 in the WIAC title bout on Saturday night, a game that could have determined which school from the league's season would continue. UWEC needed a heroic effort to claim the Commissioner's Cup after falling down 2-0 early in the first period.
"We maybe got backed into a corner a bit, going down 2-0 there, but that shows our resiliency," Blugold defenseman Logan Von Ruden said. "We are conditioned so well and are so committed to what we're doing that I don't think we really had a doubt. It just forced us to buckle down and really push harder to get back."
The men are making their first postseason appearance since 2013, the year the Blugolds won the national championship.
"It's exciting for our four-year seniors," Loen said. "We've been talking about getting a NCAA bid, what we've got to do, where we've got to be, what games we have to win. Just being so close for them for the past three years, and now for it to finally come to fruition their senior year, it's exciting for those guys."
The women are making their third straight appearance. They fell to St. Thomas in the quarterfinals last season.
"The past two years, it's just been an unbelievable experience for everybody," Bauer said. "It's just really special to be able to go back for a third time and have another chance at a national championship."
UW-Eau Claire was one of three DIII schools to get both the men's and women's programs into the NCAA Tournament, though the only school to receive two byes. Adrian and Endicott also made both fields.
"It's a really big day for us," UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said. "I think one sport elevates the other. Having hockey and basketball doing what they're doing and track and field, the consistency of that program, I think it motivates other programs."
UW-River Falls and Gustavus Adolphus will play Wednesday for the right to play the Blugold women, while the men's play-in game between Lake Forest and St. Thomas is set for Saturday.