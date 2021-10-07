This year's Wisconsin men's hockey roster features a Chippewa Valley reunion — and not just between the two former Eau Claire North stars.
Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl's connection is well-documented. As linemates, the duo combined in 2018-19 to lead the Huskies to one of the best seasons in program history. North secured its first sectional title and state tournament trip in 14 years, as well as the group's second win in 13 years against cross-town rival Memorial. They fittingly shared Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the Year honors.
The dynamic duo knew their time together likely wasn't done when the year came to an end. Both had committed to the Badgers at that point, sparking daydreams of Husky success translating to the Big Ten.
“I’m glad we were able to play together for three years, and hopefully again in a little bit,” Stange said at the end of the pair's prep hockey careers.
Their ice time together wasn't limited to North. A key to their impressive chemistry were additional minutes together with the prestigious Team Wisconsin club program, where they suited up alongside the third Chippewa Valley alum on this year's Wisconsin team. Daniel Laatsch's time in the area's prep scene was short — playing just one season with RAM before stops at Green Bay Notre Dame and the U.S. National Team Development Program — but he still had an opportunity before and after his year with the Tritons to play club with Stange and Urdahl.
Now, the trio are a part of a Badger squad looking to continue the program's positive trajectory. Urdahl and Laatsch are freshmen, set to officially begin their careers Friday against Michigan Tech, while Stange has lessons to pass on after jumping to the collegiate level last fall.
"Having Stange, someone that I know really well, has been super helpful," Urdahl said on a Zoom call last week. "Just meeting the guys, knowing campus, showing me around and showing me the ropes here. It's been nice to have someone like him around."
As a second-year player, Stange will likely be relied on the most of the local bunch. He notched six goals and an assist as a freshman, serving as a reliable power forward who did little to hurt his team. There's a need for players to step up offensively after departures to the professional ranks, among them Hobey Baker winner Cole Caufield, All-Americans Dylan Holloway and Linus Weissbach and first-line center Ty Pelton-Byce.
Stange was used frequently in the Badgers' exhibition against Minnesota Duluth last weekend in Chippewa Falls, both in 5-on-5 situations and on the power play. He scored on a wrister in the third period as part of Wisconsin's 4-2 defeat. In camp, he's gotten work at center and on both wings.
"You look at who we lost, it doesn't mean that Sam Stange is going to be Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway, Ty Pelton-Byce or Linus Weissbach, but it is going to give him more of an opportunity to get more ice time in different situations," Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said after the exhibition. "Stange's 5-on-5 play, especially last year being his first year of college hockey, was outstanding. You saw his performance tonight. He probably had four picks around the net that just didn't go for him, and obviously scored the big goal in the third period."
Urdahl left North at the same time as Stange despite being a year younger, opting to forgo his senior year of high school hockey to jump to the junior ranks. He then stayed a year longer than Stange in the United States Hockey League, allowing him a chance to further develop. That decision paid off, with his point total jumping from 21 in 2019-20 to 36 last winter. It also granted him more time to bulk up.
"I had a big summer this year," Urdahl said. "Our trainer worked with me a lot. Trying to get bigger, stronger, using my frame and being more physical. It's something I've wanted to get better at, something I've wanted to grow at."
As for reuniting Stange and Urdahl on a line? That hasn't happened much yet. But the two are happy to get the chance to reconnect.
"Just being away from him the last couple of years, we were able to stay in touch but we haven't been this close in a while," Stange said. "We haven't played together a whole lot, but when we do we definitely have enjoyed it. So far we're playing against each other a little bit, and that's been fun."
Laatsch is coming off his first full season in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers, a positive showing that led to the defenseman’s selection in the National Hockey League draft this summer by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Strength will be a factor as he jumps to an older level, with adding muscle to his 6-foot-5 frame being a focus.
"All the guys are pretty fast, just like junior hockey, but I'd say the strength is the biggest thing that I took away," Laatsch said. "Everybody's strong, everybody's fast, so you've got to adapt a little bit."
The Badgers enter the season ranked No. 13 in the latest USCHO.com poll despite the notable departures, which also include Eau Claire native and former UW captain Ty Emberson. They've taken on a new identity, a more blue-collar mindset as opposed to last year's star-led roster.
For the returners, there's an added bit of motivation. Wisconsin was the top seed in its region in the NCAA Tournament but was upset in its first game by Bemidji State.
"Nobody was pleased with the way it ended, not us or the fans or anyone involved," Stange said. "Having that chip on our shoulder all summer, combining the bitter loss with the opportunity that so many guys are going to have to step into bigger roles this year, was huge for everybody."