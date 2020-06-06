Eau Claire native Ty Emberson was faced with a decision this offseason that is nearly inevitable for a top-level hockey prospect. Should he stay in college or go pro?
The former Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe wrapped up his second season with the University of Wisconsin in March. He said this week the Arizona Coyotes, who drafted Emberson in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft, were interested in him signing a contract that would likely lead to him spending next year in the American Hockey League, the NHL’s top minor league circuit.
“Obviously they wanted me to make the next step,” Emberson said. “They said, ‘We’re here and obviously if you’re ready then you’re ready, but if not, we want you to take the path that is best for your fit.’”
Emberson opted to return to the Badgers, citing unfinished business both on the ice and in the classroom, and the young defenseman will be rewarded for his choice with a “C” stitched on his chest.
Wisconsin announced last week that Emberson will serve as the Badgers’ captain for the 2020-21 season, taking the mantle from departing Wyatt Kalynuk.
“I know that Phoenix is really happy (with his play) and probably would like him in their organization really fast,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said. “So we’re lucky to have him, we’re lucky to have him back.”
It’s an honor that’s been a long time coming according to Granato. The four-year Badger bench boss told the State Journal the coaches knew Emberson was captain material when the former Old Abe first walked on campus and raved about every facet of Emberson’s impact when speaking with the Leader-Telegram.
“He’s a tremendous kid,” Granato said. “He’s an outstanding student-athlete. He does unbelievable in the classroom. He represents our program the way you want. When you recruit somebody you have a certain hope for what they’ll be and he’s surpassed anything you could ever ask for in a student-athlete, in the community, in the locker room, his leadership, his performance as a player.”
Emberson was promoted to an alternate captain with Wisconsin midway through last season, a tangible sign of how the Badger coaching staff viewed the Eau Claire native.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Emberson said. “I’ve been working toward this for a long time. I just kind of represented myself in a positive manner each and every day. To be able to follow in the footsteps of some of the other Badger leaders from Eau Claire is super cool for me.”
Emberson isn’t a stranger to the captaincy role. He also wore an “A” while with the prestigious U.S. National Team Development Program prior to Madison and wore a letter with Eau Claire Memorial and Team Wisconsin as a prep skater.
“He’s an ultimate teammate,” said USNTDP under-18 coach Seth Appert, who had Emberson as one of the team’s captains in his first year at the helm. “He’s all about winning and all about team. He’s as tough as they come. He is mean and physical on the ice and he’s as good of a young man as there is off the ice.”
And being in the inner circle of a team’s leadership core is something Emberson doesn’t take lightly.
“My parents did a great job of raising me to be humble to my roots, understanding hard work beats anything that can be given to you,” Emberson said. “I think my older brother kind of instilled that in me too, just be humble at all costs. … I think that’s kind of an Eau Claire trait.”
Emberson spent two years with Eau Claire Memorial, totaling 49 points in 46 games, before joining the U.S. National Team Development Program for the 2016-17 season. He spent two seasons rocking the red, white and blue before going straight to Madison to begin his collegiate career.
Emberson has suited up for 70 games with the Badgers, notching five goals and 16 assists in addition to having an impact on the defensive end. The blueliner has been a physical presence for UW while also getting some time on the team’s powerplay unit.
But part of the unfinished business he mentioned was team success for the Badgers, who went 14-18-5 in his freshman season and 14-20-2 this year. He’s focused on helping the Wisconsin program get back on track as one of the top squads in college hockey.
“Next year, I’m super excited with the freshman class we have coming in and the guys we have coming back,” Emberson said. “I think everyone’s really excited for it.”
In addition to his time in Madison, Emberson earned an opportunity to represent the United States last winter on junior hockey’s biggest stage, the World Junior Championship. He was a plus-2 in five games with the U.S. in the Czech Republic.
“That experience was awesome,” Emberson said. “It was once in a lifetime to be able to play for Team USA at the under-20 stage. Some other great Eau Claire guys have played there, Jake McCabe was the captain a couple years before me. Being able to watch him on TV was something I always grew up watching over Christmas. Being able to play in it was surreal.”
But just like his first two seasons with the Badgers, the team result wasn’t what Emberson hoped for. The U.S. was eliminated with a 1-0 loss to Finland in the quarterfinals, placing sixth.
“That’s sports sometimes,” Emberson said. “Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way. We couldn’t get a goal that tournament, but that’s the pressure to keep on working, to keep on getting to the next level. That’s why I like playing the sport, the competitiveness.”
When he will jump to that next level, professional hockey, is still up in the air. While he’s committed to coming back for his junior year, Emberson will face the same decision next offseason.
“Obviously hockey doesn’t last forever, so I think my mom wants me to get a degree,” Emberson said. “College is the best time of your life. I’ve made some great friends and will continue to make friends over the next couple of years.”
Whenever he does decide to make the leap, his former coach with the USNTDP is confident he’ll make an impact.
“I can say from coaching Ty that there’s no question in my mind that he’s going to have a career in the NHL. Not just play, but be a career NHLer,” Appert said. “He’s got all the traits and the physical ability to become an NHL defenseman.”