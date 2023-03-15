Quinn Green UWEC

UW-Eau Claire's Quinn Green scores a goal in a game against UW-River Falls on Dec. 4, 2021. 

 Photo by Chops Hancock

Just two years ago, Quinn Green was entering the transfer portal after Alabama-Huntsville—the Division 1 hockey program for which Green was a freshman forward—discontinued the team due to funding issues.

Now Green is the Co-WIAC Player of the Year after an outstanding junior season for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds.