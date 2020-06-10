This level isn't new to Mike MacDonald. Far from it, in fact.
With a total of nine years spent in Division III as a player and coach, there's not much mystery at this stage of the game for MacDonald.
But even after those nine seasons of experience, he's going to be getting used to a new challenge when the puck drops in the next college hockey season.
MacDonald was named UW-Stout's newest men's hockey head coach on Tuesday, his first stint as the head man for a college program after five years as an assistant at other schools.
If there's an ideal place for MacDonald to get his first taste of head coaching duties, it's at the level he knows so well.
"I think (having been in Division III) will be very helpful," MacDonald said. "Division III head coaches, you're not only coaching hockey, but you're a psychologist, you're working with (players') academics and everything else. And with recruiting, it's a very easy transition. I go from recruiting to a school in the east to a school that's more out in the west."
For the last four seasons, MacDonald was an assistant coach at Curry College in Milton, Mass. With the Colonels, he was given several responsibilities across the board: recruiting, strength and conditioning and coaching the power play, among others.
Before joining Curry, he spent a year as an assistant at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
Those stops all came after an impressive playing career at SUNY-Geneseo in New York. He ranks No. 21 in Knights history with 120 points and is tied for 16th-most goals in school history with 61.
And during his years as a college hockey player, he was well aware of UW-Stout. He played at a time in the early 2000s when the Blue Devils were starting to make some noise on a national level — including a 21-5-2 season in 2006-07.
"I was aware of them back then because we were both in the top 10, top 15 at the time," MacDonald said.
And now nearly 15 years later, he'll try to get Stout back to that level. He replaces the man who led the Blue Devils there in the first place, Terry Watkins. Watkins coached Stout for 24 seasons at the varsity level.
"Mike will have the opportunity to make a unique transition," Stout athletic director Duey Naatz said in a press release. "He will be ushering in a new era of Stout hockey. We are excited for the vision he has for our hockey program, both on and off the ice."
MacDonald, who played professionally for six seasons in the CHL and SPHL, will look to install a more offense-focused brand of hockey with the Blue Devils.
No surprise for a man who loved to put the puck in the back of the net as a player.
"Up, down, fast," he said of his preferred play-style. "I really preach puck possession. A skill-based game is for sure what I'm hoping to put in."
MacDonald inherits a team which went 8-18-1 last winter. As of Wednesday afternoon, he said he had already reached out to most of the players to introduce himself.
Recruiting-wise, he'll look to have a strong presence in the region, scouting the likes of the North American Hockey League. He'll also look to pull in more international players as well.
"In terms of recruiting, I think there's a lot to offer," MacDonald said. "I want to heavily recruit the NAHL for local Wisconsin, Minnesota and other Midwest players. And there are also good opportunities for international students if they have good grades, they can be pretty competitive with the great Division III programs. I'd like to see more Canadians and potentially Europeans on the team as well."
MacDonald praised the hiring process and said above all else, he's excited to get to work. Being a head coach had been a goal of his since he was entering his teenage years.
"By the age of 12 or 13, I knew I wanted to stay in hockey for the rest of my life," he said. "And in terms of wanting to go after a head coaching position at the DIII level ... my expectations were that within three to five years of coaching at this level that I'd be ready to take that on. I spent five years as an assistant coach, so we're right on with that time frame I originally gave myself."