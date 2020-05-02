You better have a minute if you ask McDonell alum Matt Pulver to run you through his surgical history.
It started with a camp in 2014 with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League, his first shoulder dislocation. He went under the knife, a process he became accustomed to quickly.
“I was just never able to get it right,” Pulver said. “I was able to play like half seasons and it would keep dislocating every time. So I would have to get surgery every year.”
Four years later and he had five shoulder surgeries under his belt, including four on his left shoulder. In a cruel twist of fate, once he felt he’d put the problems behind him after seeing a well-respected shoulder specialist in Vail, Colorado, he dislocated his right shoulder while playing for Air Force in 2017. All that after never getting injured at all growing up.
Through it all, he didn’t let the setbacks derail his career. And while his time with the Falcons still wasn’t ended on his own terms this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, he left an impact on those who saw what he overcame.
“Someone that wasn’t as totally invested in being a hockey player as he was very well may have utilized that opportunity to retire,” Air Force head coach Frank Serratore said. “It just ripped his heart out, not being able to play and have his seasons cut short. But it was also inspiring to see how tough he was and how determined he was to be able to come back and play once again. That young man is remarkable. His level of toughness is remarkable.”
Pulver’s high school coach, Guy Brown, wasn’t surprised to hear about Pulver’s perseverance. He saw that same work ethic during Pulver’s two years with the since defunct Regis/Bloomer/McDonell hockey program.
“He was the first one at practice,” Brown said. “He was committed all year round to the game. I think that started obviously at a very young age. It was based on his upbringing, his work ethic, his discipline and his love for the game. That’s obviously what pushed him through those injuries.”
Pulver notched over 20 goals in both seasons with RBM before opting to leave the prep game early for a chance in the North American Prospects Hockey League under 16 circuit. After starting out in Omaha, he made stops in Colorado in the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League and Aberdeen in the North American Hockey League before heading to Division I Air Force.
His shoulder brought an early end to each of his first two seasons at the academy. As a freshman, he played in just eight games before injury hit. As a sophomore, he was limited to 20, missing the final 19 games of the Falcons’ year. He didn’t know if he was going to play hockey again. He wasn’t sure if it was even worth it, or if he was going to have a spot on the roster.
Air Force stuck with him, and it paid off. Pulver changed his game, becoming more of a 200-foot player, and was able to stay on the ice in each of his final two seasons.
He played over 30 games in both years, 36 as a junior and 34 as a freshman, totaling a combined 24 points from the blue line. That included a once-in-a-lifetime experience of playing in an outdoor game at Falcon Stadium, Air Force’s football facility, in February against Colorado College.
“That was the coolest game I’ve ever played in,” Pulver said. “There were almost 10,000 people there. It was very cool, a memory I will never forget.”
Prior to his senior year, Pulver received an honor that showed just how far he’d come from the player who wondered if he’d even be welcomed back to the team. He was chosen as the team’s captain, earning a “C” stitched on his chest.
“It meant the world to me,” Pulver said. “When I found out I was pretty emotional. All the stuff I’ve gone through in my hockey career in the past five years with all these injuries, it’s a humbling experience. I will forever be grateful for the guys that trusted me and gave me that letter.”
On paper, Pulver’s season as the Falcons captain was a forgettable one for a program that was in the NCAA Tournament regional finals, or Elite Eight, in his first two years on campus. Air Force went 12-18-6, going on a seven-game losing streak following a season-opening win against Trinity Western.
But toward the end of the year, both Pulver and Serratore agreed the team was starting to find its rhythm. Air Force won four of its final five games, including a two-game sweep of Mercyhurst in the first round of the conference tournament. That earned the team a meeting with third-seeded Rochester Institute of Technology, a team the Falcons split a two-game series with weeks before, in the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals.
That series never happened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pulver’s athletic career was over, and he had only a few steps remaining before his military career began.
“It was emotional for sure,” Pulver said. “It’s not how anyone expects their college career to go.”
While the freshmen, sophomores and juniors were sent home, Pulver stayed on campus in Colorado Springs along with the rest of the seniors to finish academy requirements. On April 18, he underwent a graduation ceremony, a luxury many seniors across the country will not experience in person for the time being.
“It was pretty cool,” said Pulver, who comes from a military family. Both his brother and sister attended the Naval Academy.
“The Thunderbirds were able to fly over and stuff like that,” he continued. “We were able to get a somewhat normal ceremony, which was very cool. We got to throw our hats up.”
Now, Pulver is enjoying a brief post-graduation respite. He gets 60 days of leave before he reports to his new role, working at the prep school at the academy in the athletic department.
Following a year there, he’ll head to pilot training and then begin a minimum of 10 years of service. Many of those same traits that made him a great hockey player should come in handy, though he may want to take it easy with any abrupt maneuvers in the sky considering his shoulder situation.
“The combination of physical and mental toughness that that kid possesses is extraordinary and unusual,” Serratore said. “The pain he went through, the injuries, having his shoulders reconstructed, to be able to persevere and fight though and be able to play a sport, and not just a contact sport, a collision sport. To play that collision sport as fearlessly as he did is remarkable.”