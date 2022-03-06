The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament on Sunday, booking the Blugolds’ fourth trip to the national stage.
Eau Claire fell to UW-River Falls 6-3 in the WIAC championship on Saturday, but both teams earned a bid to the NCAA tournament. The Blugolds bring a 23-5 record into their first-round matchup against Gustavus Adolphus. That contest will be played at Gustavus on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Eau Claire is one of 10 teams to make the NCAA tournament. River Falls plays Aurora in the other first-round contest. The winners of the two first-round games will play next Saturday.
The Blugolds fell behind 4-1 in Saturday’s WIAC championship and couldn’t recover. Hanna Zavoral scored a pair of goals for Eau Claire.
The Blugolds have played in two NCAA tournaments, but have now qualified for four. They last earned a spot in the 2019-20 season, but the tournament was ultimately canceled at the beginning of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team hammered UW-Stevens Point 6-2 in the WIAC championship on Saturday in Stevens Point. The Pointers took a 1-0 lead in the second period, but the Blugolds scored five unanswered goals to pull away for the title.
Sammy Martel netted two goals for the Blugolds. The WIAC does not have an automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament in hockey, and at 18-11-1 the Blugolds are unlikely to receive an at-large bid on Monday. Eau Claire was ranked 30th in Division III in the latest Pairwise rankings.