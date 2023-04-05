On Wednesday night, the UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team hosted rival UW-Stout at Simpson Field.
The Blugolds dominated from the start and ended up taking a 26-3 victory over the Blue Devils.
UW-EC first got on the board with a goal by sophomore midfielder Alexie Romanelli, assisted by freshman midfielder Reegan Werner, less than two minutes into the first quarter.
Five minutes into the game, the Blugolds had a 3-0 lead after unassisted goals by Werner and sophomore attacker Samantha Burns.
The Blugolds got on a scoring roll and the Blue Devils had no answer. Five more goals in the span of less than two minutes had UW-EC leading 8-0 midway through the first quarter.
After one quarter of play, the Blugolds had a 12-0 lead. Burns and junior attacker Riley Domagala led UW-EC with three goals each in the quarter.
Just over five minutes into the second quarter, the Blue Devils got on the board with an unassisted goal by sophomore midfielder Mai Nou Vang. UW-EC led 12-1.
The Blugolds managed three goals in the second quarter to take a 15-1 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, UW-EC went on another scoring spree. They scored seven straight goals to begin the third quarter until UW-Stout finally managed their second of the game on a free position shot by junior midfielder Megan Copeland with 3:30 left.
After two more goals for the Blugolds, they led 24-2 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Blugold freshman attacker Raegan Valois managed two unassisted goals and Blue Devils freshman midfielder Ellie Gandy scored on a free position shot. The game ended as a lopsided 26-3 victory for UW-EC.
Domagala and Burns led the Blugolds with five goals each in the game. Romanelli had four goals and Valois and Werner each had three. Freshman attacker Lily Zygowicz had two goals.
Werner and Zygowicz led in assists for the Blugolds with three each.
Blugold sophomore goalie Alexandria Shea had four saves on seven shots on goal. Blue Devils freshman goalie Tessa Bailey had six saves on 32 shots on goal. The Blugolds led the total shot count for the game 45-9.
With the win, UW-EC moves to 3-3 on the season, while UW-Stout fell to 0-7.
Both teams return to action on Friday. The Blugolds will play on the road against Wartburg at 7 p.m. and the Blue Devils will host a 4 p.m. matchup with UW-La Crosse.
