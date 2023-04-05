0I7A3951.jpg

Blugold sophomore Samantha Burns makes a break for a goal against UW-Stout on Wednesday night at Simpson Field.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Wednesday night, the UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team hosted rival UW-Stout at Simpson Field.

The Blugolds dominated from the start and ended up taking a 26-3 victory over the Blue Devils.