The UW-Eau Claire softball team fell to the UW-La Crosse Eagles in their first game of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Tournament in Whitewater on Thursday.
The Blugolds—the No. 6 seed—fell to the No. 3 seeded Eagles 6-2 despite getting the help of six errors in the field from UW-La Crosse. They will face No. 5 seeded UW-Stevens Point on Friday at 9 a.m.—a game they must win to advance further in the tournament.
To begin Thursday’s game, the Blugolds got on the board first on a sacrifice fly by freshman Paige Lathrop in the second inning. The Eagles tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI groundout.
In the fourth inning, the Eagles scored three runs on four hits and an error, which gave them a 4-1 lead. They stranded the bases loaded, so the inning could have been even worse for the Blugolds.
In the fifth inning, the Blugolds capitalized on two errors in the field by the Eagles to score one run and narrow their deficit to 4-2. After reaching on an error, another UW-L error allowed Lathrop to reach home.
However, the Eagles got the run back in the bottom half of the inning, after getting hits from their first two batters and driving one in on a sacrifice bunt and an RBI groundout. However, the Blugolds did manage to pitch out of the inning without further damage, as the Eagles stranded the bases loaded again.
The Eagles tacked on one more run in the sixth, and the Blugolds were held scoreless in their final two innings, so the game ended as a 6-2 victory for the Eagles.
The Eagles had 12 hits in the game versus seven for the Blugolds. They managed to limit the damage around six errors in the game, while UW-EC only had one.
Blugolds junior Salena Jeanson led the team with two hits in the game in two at-bats.
Eagles junior starting pitcher Elise Weinzierl pitched the whole game for UW-L. Blugolds senior starter Madi Zerr went 3.1 innings and surrendered four runs, and sophomore Jacie Schultz pitched the rest of the game and gave up the final two runs.
The Blugolds are now 1-2 against the Eagles, with their lone win against them coming on May 4, a 4-2 win in their final game of the regular season.
They went 1-1 in the regular season against UW-Stevens Point—their next opponent. In a doubleheader on April 24, UW-EC won the first game 5-4 in extra innings and lost the second 6-2.
The Blugolds probably won’t be getting the help of errors in the field against UW-Stevens Point. The Pointers are ranked second in the conference in fielding percentage, only trailing UW-Oshkosh.
If the Blugolds beat the Pointers Friday morning and move on in the tournament, they will face the winner of UW-Platteville vs. UW-Oshkosh at 4:30 Friday afternoon. The Blugolds are 0-2 against UW-Oshkosh this season and 1-1 against UW-Platteville.