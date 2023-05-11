blugoldsoftball-zerr

UW-EC senior starting pitcher Madi Zerr on the mound during a home game against St. Norbert on April 12. 

 Photo by Chico La Barbera, UW-EC Athletics

The UW-Eau Claire softball team fell to the UW-La Crosse Eagles in their first game of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Tournament in Whitewater on Thursday.

The Blugolds—the No. 6 seed—fell to the No. 3 seeded Eagles 6-2 despite getting the help of six errors in the field from UW-La Crosse. They will face No. 5 seeded UW-Stevens Point on Friday at 9 a.m.—a game they must win to advance further in the tournament.