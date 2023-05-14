The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds softball team’s season ended on a heart-breaking loss in extra innings in an elimination game on day two of the WIAC Tournament against the No. 5 seeded UW-Stevens Point Pointers.
The No. 6 seeded Blugolds came back from a 3-0 deficit in the late innings to send the game into extras, but a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning handed the Blugolds a 4-3 loss and ended their season.
UW-EC senior starting pitcher Madi Zerr held the Pointers scoreless through the first three innings, but the Pointers scored three runs in the fourth inning to put the Blugolds down by three.
The Pointers’ rally in the third included four hits and cashing in on an error in the Blugolds’ infield. Freshman pitcher Hailey Hagedorn replaced Zerr on the mound after the Pointers scored their first run. Hagedorn managed to strand the last two Pointers baserunners to end the inning.
The Blugolds’ bats found some power to bring their deficit to just one run in the next inning. Sophomore Megan Patterson and freshman Paige Lathrop hit back to back solo home runs to bring the score to 3-2.
Then in the sixth inning, Blugolds sophomore Chloe Garofalo got a leadoff single, advanced on an error and a sacrifice bunt, and scored the tying run on a wild pitch. The Blugolds had the bases loaded with one out, but a strikeout by Hagedorn and a groundout by Patterson stranded the runners and squandered the opportunity to take the lead.
Neither team had a hitter reach base for the rest of regulation, sending the game into extra innings tied at 3-3.
Both teams stranded one runner in the eighth inning but none scored, and both teams went three up, three down in the ninth.
Garofalo got a single in the tenth and advanced to second with two outs, but the Blugolds were unable to score the go-ahead run.
The Pointers got two hits to lead off the bottom of the tenth, and Hagedorn was replaced on the mound after pitching almost six scoreless innings by sophomore Jacie Schultz.
The first UW-SP hitter Schultz faced laid down a sacrifice bunt, allowing their runners to advance to second and third with one out. Their next hitter—freshman Hannah Roepke—hit a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing the winning run to score and hand the Pointers a 4-3 win in ten innings.
The Pointers went on to defeat top seeds UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater to advance to the championship game of the tournament on Saturday. They came up just short in another extra inning battle in the championship, falling to No. 3 seed UW-La Crosse 2-1 in nine innings.
The Blugolds ended their 2023 season with a 17-19 overall record, including 6-8 in conference play.