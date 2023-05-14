blugold softball

The Blugolds huddle during their loss to UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC Tournament in Whitewater.

 Photo by Nick Hoven, UW-EC Athletics

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds softball team’s season ended on a heart-breaking loss in extra innings in an elimination game on day two of the WIAC Tournament against the No. 5 seeded UW-Stevens Point Pointers.

The No. 6 seeded Blugolds came back from a 3-0 deficit in the late innings to send the game into extras, but a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning handed the Blugolds a 4-3 loss and ended their season.