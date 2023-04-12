0I7A5634.jpg

Blugold senior Madi Zerr on the mound on Wednesday against St. Norbert at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Wednesday, the UW-Eau Claire softball team hosted St. Norbert for a doubleheader at Carson Park.

The Blugolds put together a strong showing, sweeping the doubleheader with a pair of wins. They won 12-4 in the first game and 13-0 in the second. Both games were five innings.