On Wednesday, the UW-Eau Claire softball team hosted St. Norbert for a doubleheader at Carson Park.
The Blugolds put together a strong showing, sweeping the doubleheader with a pair of wins. They won 12-4 in the first game and 13-0 in the second. Both games were five innings.
The wins put the Blugolds over the .500 mark for the season with a 12-10 record.
Game one
To begin the first game, the Blugolds fell behind 2-0 in the first inning after sophomore starting pitcher Jacie Schultz gave up two runs. Only one of them was an earned run, as one of the runners reached on an error by UW-EC second baseman Megan Maruna.
The Blugolds responded by getting a run on the board right away in the bottom half of the first, as senior outfielder Haley Lamberson picked up an RBI on a bunt. St. Norbert still led 2-1 after one inning.
In the second inning, after the Blugolds switched pitchers and got a scoreless half inning from senior Madi Zerr, they took the lead in the bottom half, getting three runs on the board to lead 4-2.
St. Norbert got a run back in the third to narrow their deficit to one run, but the Blugolds broke the game open in the fourth inning with a seven-run outburst to lead 11-3. Sophomore first baseman Chloe Garofalo got the rally started with an RBI triple, and they also took advantage of a St. Norbert error and a wild pitch.
Both teams picked up one more run in the fifth inning, so the game ended as a 12-4 win for the Blugolds.
Zerr was credited with the win after pitching the final four innings out of the bullpen for UW-EC and only giving up one earned run. She also led the team in RBIs for the game with three. Zerr and sophomore right fielder Kenna Strunsee led in hits with three apiece.
Game two
The second game of the doubleheader had another seven-run inning for UW-EC’s lineup.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Blugolds scored seven runs in the second to lead 8-0. They scored seven runs on seven hits in the inning, which included RBI doubles by sophomore third baseman Alli Schoenrock, sophomore catcher Megan Patterson, freshman center fielder Paige Lathrop and senior second baseman Megan Maruna.
They kept the pedal to the metal offensively in the next inning, tacking on four more runs on four hits to make it a 12-0 lead.
While UW-EC’s lineup was on fire, their pitching staff turned in a dominant one-hit shutout performance on the mound. Schultz started the second game as well after only pitching one inning in the first, turning in three scoreless innings and only surrendering one hit in game two.
Junior pitcher Jocelyn Hancock pitched the last two innings and gave up no hits and only one baserunner, who reached on an error.
The Blugolds tacked on one more run for good measure in the fourth inning, so the game ended as a 13-0 win to sweep the doubleheader.
Garofalo and Lathrop led with three hits each in the game, and Garofalo and Zerr led in RBIs with three apiece. The Blugold lineup had 13 total hits in the five-inning game.
It was quite the day for Zerr, who picked up the win on the mound in the first game and had six hits and six RBIs at the plate for UW-EC across both games.
What’s next
The Blugolds have a big weekend of WIAC play ahead of them against two of the top teams in the conference. They travel to UW-Oshkosh for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday and will travel to UW-Whitewater for a doubleheader at noon on Sunday.
UW-Oshkosh is currently in first place in the WIAC at 2-0 in conference play and a 23-1 overall record. They are first in the conference offensively with a .338 team batting average and first in pitching with a 0.70 ERA.
UW-Whitewater is in second place at 3-1 in conference play and 15-5 overall. They are currently second to last offensively with a .270 batting average but second in pitching with a 1.85 ERA.
The Blugolds are currently ranked fourth in the WIAC in hitting with a .313 batting average and are last in pitching with a 4.48 ERA.