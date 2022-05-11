Watching the UW-Eau Claire softball team Wednesday afternoon as it loaded the large blue and yellow motorcoach taking the team to Indiana could have left anyone with the impression the team and coach are excited about the opportunity before them.
The Blugolds are opening their 13th appearance in the NCAA tournament this weekend, returning to the bracket for the first time since 2019.
The animated chatter of the team as it stowed gear aboard the bus belied the sense of calm coach Leslie Huntington has impressed on the Blugolds all season, asking the team to focus on the present and take things one pitch at a time.
"This team is lot of fun to be around," Huntington said. "It's exciting to get to play another weekend with them."
The Blugolds face top-seeded Trine in the opening round of a double-elimination NCAA regional on Friday. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. CDT.
Huntington credits her team's "one pitch at a time" mentality for positioning it for success, saying, "We never let the moment get too big."
Huntington called Trine a historically very strong program. Senior outfielder Ellie Decker indicated she and her teammates have had an exciting few days preparing for what they might face in the program's first meeting with the Thunder.
"I think we're just absolutely looking forward to this weekend and this week," Decker said. "(The coaching staff) is always telling us to have the time of our lives, so I think that is our approach this weekend. Just soaking up every minute of it." She further clarified there is a team-wide feeling of, “Hey, we got here, let's enjoy it.”
The team is not looking too far into the future according to Decker.
“What's in the past is in the past, what's in the future is still coming, what matters is right now," she said, adding an emphatic "Roll, 'Golds!"
The WIAC champions were seeded fourth for the region behind top seed Trine, second-seeded North Central, and three seed Penn State Behrend.
Huntington expressed gratitude to the faculty and administration who have been willing to work with the student-athletes considering this is the final week of classes for the semester, and final exams are coming up.
A curious alignment of numbers may have caught the attention of more than one Blugold softball fan. The team opens its 13th tournament appearance on Friday the 13th of May. The dual 13s are a coincidence, but someone superstitious might be inclined to see it as a fortuitous cosmic alignment for UW-EC.
The winner of the game between the Blugolds and Thunder plays at 11 a.m. on Saturday, while the loser drops to the elimination bracket Saturday afternoon.
One team emerges from each regional to qualify for super regionals. The super regionals are a best-of-three series between regional champions, with the winner heading to the national finals.