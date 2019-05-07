There was a sense of renewed energy as the UW-Eau Claire softball team took to Bollinger Fields for its practice Tuesday afternoon, especially considering players weren't certain the tune-up would even be necessary at the start of the day prior.
The Blugolds entered Monday afternoon's NCAA Championship tournament selection show unaware of their postseason chances after failing to lock up an automatic qualifier on Sunday.
"We had high hopes, but personally I went into it with no expectation because I didn't want to be disappointed," catcher/infielder Abbey Place said. "When we were watching, we saw Whitewater's name come up first and we were all like, 'Ah, dang it.' We kept watching and a couple minutes later our name popped up and everyone went crazy."
UWEC received an at-large bid, one of two WIAC schools to do so in addition to automatically-qualified UW-La Crosse. It will meet Wartburg College on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the opening game of a double-elimination first round on the campus of the University of St. Thomas. The Tommies at Northwestern-St. Paul round out the group in UW-Eau Claire's section.
"We're getting a second chance, so we're ready to go," Place said.
It truly is a second chance for a Blugold team that saw a pair of championships slip between their fingers in the closing weeks of the season. UW-Eau Claire just needed a split in a WIAC regular season-closing doubleheader against UW-Whitewater on April 28 to earn a regular season title, but dropped both games. The opener was well within reach, since it wasn't decided until a Warhawk walkoff homer in the 13th inning.
In the WIAC postseason, the Blugolds were bested by UW-La Crosse in the title game.
"We just need to focus on finishing," Place said. "We've made it to the conference championship and we made it to the WIAC championship and we just came short. What we're going to focus on the next two days is finishing what we started."
The Blugolds went 26-11-1 and boast four All-WIAC selections, as announced on Tuesday: first-teamers Sarah Peka and Mikayla McEnery and second-teamers Place and Cheyenne Johnson. This is the program's 12th appearance in the tournament.
Wartburg, making its first tournament appearance since 2009, is 26-11 but is coming off of a 7-6 defeat against Simpson College in the American Rivers Conference Tournament. Blugolds head coach Leslie Huntington, who has led the program for 18 years and won a national title in 2008, said the Knights' speed on the bases is unusual. Liz Roby-Miklus is the program's all-time leader with 115 stolen bags.
"They're going to run," Huntington said. "We need to keep them off base. They have stolen an incredible amount of bases this year, so that's going to be the focus of our practice today. Not necessarily that we're going to focus on throwing base-stealers out, because they're going to do what they're going to do, but we do know that if they get on base we have to be ready for them to steal."
These schools have only met three times previously, last going to battle in 2004. The Blugolds hold a 2-1 series lead but fell in the last meeting.
The Blugolds will make the short trip west to the Twin Cities today to get a practice in at the Tommies' facility. While UW-Eau Claire opened Tuesday's practice at Bollinger, they later traveled to Carson Park in preparation for playing on turf this week.