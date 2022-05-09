It has been an exciting year in Blugold women’s athletics. First the volleyball team earned a national title. Next, the basketball team played to a conference championship, earning a chance to play for a national title in the NCAA tournament. Then, the women's hockey team joined the fun with an NCAA appearance.
Now, the softball team is atop the WIAC staring down an NCAA regional contest in Indiana.
The fourth-seeded Blugold softball team is scheduled to face regional No. 1 seed Trine University Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Angola, Ind., for its NCAA tournament opener. The team landed in the tournament after nabbing its first WIAC championship in five years. It is the first time the Blugolds have been in the tournament since 2019, and is the team's 13th appearance overall.
The squad earned the trip thanks to a walk-off from the bat of Maria Back. The winner in the contest between the Thunder and Blugolds is currently scheduled to play the winner of the North Central vs. Penn State Behrend game at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The moment seems to be something the 26-9 Blugolds have been building toward all season.
According to a press release from UWEC, this will be the first meeting of the Blugolds and Thunder. The release also indicates this is the Blugolds’ first automatic bid in 15 years, and is the seventh conference title in program history.
Trine earned its tournament bid as the champions from the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Thunder enter the contest with a 27-11 record.
The Blugolds bested reigning WIAC champion UW-Oshkosh in all three meetings this season, and the Titans are also listed on the NCAA brackets. Eau Claire’s third win over Oshkosh on May 6 in the WIAC tournament set up the Blugolds’ chance at the conference title.
The NCAA softball championship is scheduled for May 26-31 at Salem, Virginia.
The Blugolds started 2022 with a pair of wins against Gustavus Adolphus and Bethany Lutheran before falling to St. Benedict, and then beating Hamline.The conference title represents a subtle turnaround for the program seeded third in the 2021 conference bracket, which Oshkosh eventually won. The Blugolds entered the 2022 WIAC tournament at third place in the conference with La Crosse and Oshkosh ahead of them.