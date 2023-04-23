UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout women’s lacrosse teams are set to meet for the second time this season at 7 p.m. Monday. The Blugolds will hit the interstate and head over to Menomonie for the matchup, which will be the first time the two teams have faced each other at UW-Stout.
When the two faced off earlier this month, the Blugolds matched a program record by scoring 26 goals and winning the match 26-3.
The Blue Devils are still looking for their first win this season, currently sitting with a 0-12 record, after a 24-2 loss Wednesday at home against UW-River Falls.
The Blugolds’ away record sits at 2-4 after Friday’s 12-10 loss at UW-River Falls, which brought the Blugolds’ overall record down to 5-4.
The Blue Devils have only one more chance for a win after Monday’s match. The season wraps up for UW-Stout on Wednesday with their final matchup at UW-River Falls.
The Blugolds have through the weekend, with a home matchup Wednesday against UW-La Crosse and two road games in Chicago — Saturday at Concordia Chicago and Sunday tentatively at Northwestern University.
Baseball
Women’s lacrosse is not the only sport that is having a “War on I-94” showdown this week. The Blugolds and Blue Devils will also be facing off in a baseball doubleheader Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch starting at 12 p.m.
The two teams have yet to meet this season, but not without trying. The doubleheader was initially scheduled for April 1, which was moved to April 3 to be played in River Falls with the Blugolds playing as the home team. That was then postponed to April 18, which has been postponed further with a date yet to be determined.
Wednesday will be the first game this season that the Blugolds will play a game at home, weather permitting.
The Blugolds have a 7-16 record and are 1-11 in conference. UW-EC is on a 3-game losing streak. The Blue Devils are 11-12 and 4-11 in conference. They are on a 5-game losing streak, so this matchup will be streak-breaking for one of the local college teams.
Track and field
The UW-Eau Claire track and field team is gearing up to first their first home meet in over a decade Friday. The Dick and Mary Johnson Invite will take place at the newly-refurbished Simpson Field on UW-Eau Claire’s upper campus.
The Blugolds will play host to teams from UW-Stout, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh and Winona State University.
Field events are set to start at 1 p.m. and running events will start at 2 p.m.
Friday’s meet is the last before the WIAC Outdoor Championships on May 5 and 6, which will be held at UW-Whitewater.