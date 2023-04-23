0I7A4006.jpg

UW-Stout junior midfielder Ally Crymble battles for the ball during a faceoff during a game against UW-Eau Claire at Simpson Field on April 5.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

Women’s lacrosse

UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout women’s lacrosse teams are set to meet for the second time this season at 7 p.m. Monday. The Blugolds will hit the interstate and head over to Menomonie for the matchup, which will be the first time the two teams have faced each other at UW-Stout.