For the first time since 1996, WIAC men’s tennis programs will be able to compete for a conference title next year. The only hitch is, it won’t be under the WIAC banner.
UW-Eau Claire announced on April 24 the men’s tennis program will join the New Jersey Athletic Conference in the 2019-20 season, ending a 22-year run as an independent and fulfilling a years-long search for the Blugold athletic program. An NCAA Championship berth is now much more attainable once the league receives an automatic qualifier in 2022.
“Over the last several years, the independent route to getting to nationals has kind of dried out,” head coach Tom Gillman said. “There just aren’t very many opportunities. There are one or two bids in the entire country. Getting to the nationals by winning a conference is the easiest way.”
Gillman also mentioned little improvements brought about by the move, like the opportunity for his athletes to earn weekly and yearly conference awards. But most importantly, the team has something to play for as the season winds down. The Blugolds went 14-8 this season, with the schedule ending on April 20 against Cornell College. Any hope of postseason play was already dashed by the finale.
“(It’s) having something to really shoot for other than the pride of competition and trying to win matches,” Gillman said. “We can build toward the conference season and really feel good about the way we structure our year.”
UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said he’s been looking for conference homes for the athletic program’s independents, men’s tennis and golf, since he arrived at the school five years ago. He’s also kept an eye on Division III hockey teams in the area, hoping to get the WIAC the six programs necessary to get an automatic qualifier in men’s and women’s hockey. Northland College is joining the fold next year to push the men’s hockey total to six and the women’s to five.
Schumacher said the first priority in finding a conference is proximity, but UW-Eau Claire’s size, larger than the average Division III school, and its status as a public institution proved to be hurdles.
“The feedback I get from the Midwest, the UMAC, the MIAC, the NAC, we don’t fit their profile,” Schmacher said. “They won’t even take us as an associate member.
“Plus, when you look at the WIAC, nobody’s won more championship in Division III than our conference.”
The conference net had to be expanded, and the NJAC popped up as a conference looking to add programs.
“We knew that the NJAC was trying to do some things to secure more tennis in their league,” Schumacher said. “We talked about a situation where if we developed an east and west division, it’s very cost effective.”
The Blugolds are one of four additions to the NJAC for men’s tennis, with two others also coming from the Wisconsin system: UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater. SUNY Oneonta, a public school in New York, rounds out the new additions.
The four new schools will make up a western division of the NJAC, with the east consisting of four full-time members: Ramapo College, Rutgers University-Camden, Rutgers University-Newark and The College of New Jersey. While there is a geographic divide, the plan is to hit all the eastern programs in one trip.
“We already travel twice a year,” Schumacher said. “We go down south and we do another away trip, whether it be to St. Louis or Nashville or something like that. We just take away one trip and (replace) with the trip out east.”
The additions helped the NJAC sponsor men’s tennis for the first time in 21 years.
“We are excited to welcome our new affiliate member programs and to provide them with the opportunity to be a part of our conference,” NJAC Commissioner Terry Small said in a release. “This is a unique situation in which we are taking a group of like programs, some of which have not had the opportunity to compete in a conference for many years and giving them a league home. We believe there is real value in terms of being a member of our conference, including, but not limited to, the ability to compete for our conference championship. We are very grateful to all of the various constituents who have worked extremely hard to make this concept become a reality.”
With men’s tennis now settled, Schumacher said attention turns to finding golf a home. The Blugolds are ranked 22nd in DIII in the latest Golf Coaches Association of America poll.
“We continue to work the list and work ADs and work back channels,” Schumacher said. “And us and Stout are joined at the hip with that. Because I wouldn’t want to join a league if they weren’t coming with. It’s a package deal.”