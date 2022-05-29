The UW-Eau Claire men's track and field program capped off a banner year by winning the NCAA Division III outdoor national championship on Saturday in Geneva, Ohio.
The Blugolds scored 73 points to top the field and win their second outdoor title in program history. Runner-up John Carroll finished with 48 points. The outdoor championship comes a little over two months after Eau Claire won a share of the indoor national title in March.
Eau Claire's 73 points are the most the Blugolds have ever tallied at the outdoor national meet. It was the highest number posted by a team at the meet since 2007. The Blugolds' only other outdoor national championship came in 2019. This is the first time they've brought home both an indoor and outdoor national title in the same year.
The Blugolds had several individual national champions to help propel them up the standings. Marcus Weaver kicked things off by winning the javelin competition on Thursday. He added a national title in decathlon on Friday. Sam Verkeke got in on the fun on the final day of competition, winning the 1,500-meter run to become a national champion.
Several other Blugolds earned All-America status by placing near the top of their respective events. That included the 4x100-meter relay team that took third and set a new school record. The unit featured Eau Claire North alumni Arik Skifstad and Charlie Wolter. Skifstad was also part of the third-place 4x400 relay.
Abrahm Schroedl was the national runner-up in pole vault and took third in decathlon. Mitch Stegeman was fourth in decathlon. Connor Dolan became an All-American in steeplechase by taking fifth. Yakob Ekouke took fifth in both discus and shot put.
The Blugold women finished in 22nd place. Catie Fobbe was the runner-up in shot put and Kady Kochendorfer and Kayla Behnke were All-Americans in triple jump and discus, respectively.
Blue Devils take 11th
The UW-Stout men finished tied for 11th at the meet. The Blue Devils produced a few All-Americans to close out the season.
Kevin Ruechel, the defending champion in the shot put, added a runner-up finish to finish up his college career. His mark of 57 feet, 8.25 inches stood as the best until the final throw of the day, when Carthage's Joseph White launched one 58 feet, 8.25 inches to win the national title.
Jacob Bugella took third in hammer throw to end his Blue Devils career as an All-American. He plans to attend graduate school at the University of Wisconsin and compete for the Badgers.
Hannah Zastrow and Demi Ploor both earned All-America status for the Stout women. They took seventh place in the 100 hurdles and hammer throw, respectively. Zastrow set a new school record with a time of 14 seconds.