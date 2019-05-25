UW-Eau Claire men’s track and field didn’t just win its first outdoor NCAA title. It ran away with its first outdoor NCAA title.
The Blugolds made history on Saturday, claiming the Division III national championship by a 30-point margin in Geneva, Ohio. UWEC notched 68 points and created a huge cushion over second-placed MIT.
“As a group we’re about as excited as you can be,” UW-Eau Claire head coach Chip Schneider said. “Even when you go into the national meet as the team that was favored, there’s so many things that can happen in a three-day meet. We definitely had about as good of a meet as we possibly could have.”
UW-Eau Claire entered as the No. 1 team in the country and boasted a few heavy hitters that lived up to the billing. David Kornack won the shot put, making him the third Blugold male in the past five years to win the event, and finished third in the discus. Kyler Lueck accounted for a team-high 18 points by winning the 800 and finishing second in the 1,500. Both he and first-place finisher Aidan Ryan of Williams broke the previous stadium record in the 1,500.
“It’s always different when you come in an underdog as opposed to those guys, who are coming in as the guys that everyone is shooting for,” Schneider said. “For somebody like Kornack, who has won a national title indoors and a Drake Relay title, the only way he could go is down. It’s a totally different type of pressure. ... But he and Kyler did exactly what you’d expect them to do.”
Darin Lau, an Immanuel Lutheran graduate, placed third in the 10K and fourth in the 5K. Former Eau Claire Memorial runner Patrick Treacy finished third in the 1,500.
Dylan Cooper finished second in the decathlon with the seventh-best time in DIII history. The 400 relay team, of which Eau Claire North graduate Arik Skifstad is a member, placed fourth.
The Blugolds previously won two national indoor titles in 2014-15 and 2015-16. They finished second outdoors nationally in both those seasons.
“I’ve always said, ‘track and field is an outdoor sport,’” Schneider said. “We do it indoor in Wisconsin because there’s nowhere else to go when it’s January and February.
“As a coach, you hope this is just the beginning of a few more, but you never know that. There’s so many things that go into a season. Everything’s got to go right to a certain point. One guy gets hurt during a year and the team looks totally different.”
Schneider said he’s going to enjoy the peak as long as he can because you never know when you’ll get back there. Still, there’s business to attend to.
“Knowing me, I’ll probably be talking with my coaches tomorrow about what we’ve got going on next year already,” he said.
On the women’s side, UW-Eau Claire tied for 14th with 16 points. Erica Oawster won a national title in the discus, while Megan Wallace finished third in the heptathlon.