It was a weekend to remember for both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Greensboro, N.C. Both schools claimed individual national titles and got their men’s team into the top ten of the team scoring chart, with the Blugolds finishing second and the Blue Devils eighth. The UW-Eau Claire women also finished in the top ten, slotted at tenth.
UW-Stout’s Noah Zastrow claimed the first local national title on Thursday, winning the pole vault with a leap of 16 feet, 8.75 inches. That marked the end of a long road for the Blue Devil senior, who, despite having been the top-ranked pole vaulter in Division III since the 2020 indoor season, hadn’t been able to compete on a national scale due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UW-Eau Claire’s Marcus Weaver joined him a day later as a national champion, impressively completing the feat in two events.
He finished off his decathlon strong with a second-place finish in the javelin and third-place finishes in the discus and 110-meter hurdles. That pushed his final point total to 7,510, which ranks third highest in DIII history. After claiming his first title, a throw of 67.68 meters in the javelin finals was good enough for a second.
Kevin Ruechel of the Blue Devils rounded out the local national crowns on the final day of competition Saturday. He lived up to his billing as the top seed in the shot put with a school-record toss of 59 feet, nine inches, to become UW-Stout’s third all-time shot put champion. His performance combined with Zastrow’s marked the first time the school has brought home two national titles in the same meet since Tim Nelson won both the 5K and 10K in 2012. It was the first time two separate Blue Devil competitors won national titles in the same meet.
Also earning top five finishes for the Blugolds were the men’s 4x400 relay team of Hunter Henk, Arik Skifstad, Jordan Lijewski and Kevin Eisenzimmer (2nd), the women’s 4x100 relay team of Megan Best, Kady Kochendorfer, Gianna Kornaus and Logan Fahey (4th), the men’s 4x100 relay team of Skifstad, EJ Kruse, Stefan Klechefski and Henk (5th), Kochendorfer (3rd in triple jump), Megan Wallace (2nd in heptathlon), Mitch Stegeman (2nd in decathlon), Jordan Lacey (4th in decathlon), Bailey Waldhauser (5th in high jump) and Chris Anderson (4th in discus).
Doing so for UW-Stout were Jacob Bugella, who took second in the hammer throw, and Hannah Zastrow, who finished fifth in the 100 hurdles.
In total, UW-Eau Claire earned 24 All-American honors and UW-Stout earned five.
The Blugold men’s 49 points put them just five behind national champion Wartburg. The UW-Stout men put up 28 points and the Blugold women accumulated 23.