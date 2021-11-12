UW-Eau Claire volleyball will get an opportunity to secure a regional championship on its home floor Saturday night.
The Blugolds dropped a set for the first time during the NCAA Tournament but continued its postseason march with a four-set victory against Gustavus Adolphus Friday night at the McPhee Center. Jordan Witzel had 15 kills, while Arianna Nelson had a double-double with 13 kills and 12 digs as UW-EC earned a Saturday date with Hope. The winner of that matchup advances to the tournament's Elite Eight.
"I'm very pleased with how we played today," UW-Eau Claire coach Kim Wudi said. "We scored our own points for the most part. We were able to recover very well from errors that we made."
Gustavus Adolphus responded with a vengeance after UW-Eau Claire took the first two sets, both by a 25-16 score. The Gusties put up a hitting percentage of .467, the best either team posted in any set in the match, to secure a 25-16 finish and cut the deficit.
"Our theme of tonight was the word 'believe,'" Blugold outside hitter Arianna Barrett said. "I think after the third set we all came together as a unit and pushed through."
UW-Eau Claire continued the pattern of 25-16 set scores in the fourth to defeat the Gusties for the second time this season.
"We blocked," Wudi said of the difference in the fourth. "That's been the difference in a lot of matches this year. I don't think we had any blocks in set three and we came back and I believe had four in set four. When we do that well it really leads to discipline in all the other areas of the game and makes us be in control of the match. Their hitters have to try to hit around us and that usually leads to transition kills for us."
Kendra Baierl rounded out the Blugolds' double-digit kill producers with 10. Taylor Scalia had a team-leading 19 digs.
The Hope matchup marks the third straight match for the Blugolds against a foe they have seen already this season. That's not surprising considering UW-Eau Claire suited up against six of the other seven teams selected for its regional. Of all those familiar faces, Hope was the only one who has toppled UW-EC. The Flying Dutch swept the Blugolds on Oct. 9 as part of a tournament in Chicago.
"We played them on pretty rubber legs the last time we played them," Wudi said. "We're really excited to play them with fresh legs tomorrow."
The regional final is set to begin at 7 p.m. in McPhee.
"I think that this is part of those things that us playing at home gives us a huge advantage," Witzel said. "Getting to sleep in your own bed, being able to take that time to relax and kind of take your time off volleyball for a bit, I think that was really crucial at least last night in our recovery for today."