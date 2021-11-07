UW-Eau Claire volleyball has swept WIAC championships this fall.
After claiming a regular season title and the top seed in the WIAC Tournament, the Blugolds secured a tourney title Saturday with a four-set victory against second-seeded UW-Whitewater at the McPhee Center. Eau Claire won the first two sets 25-21, 25-22, then rebounded from dropping the third 25-22 to end it with a 25-19 fourth.
The victory punches the program's ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Blugolds will find out their seed and foe during the selection show on Monday at 11:30 a.m.
Makenzie Bachmann had 11 kills and 18 digs for the Blugolds, ranked No. 10 in the country by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The Warhawks entered Saturday ranked No. 8 by the AVCA.
Jordan Witzel notched a team-leading 17 kills, while Arianna Barrett was close behind with 15. Taylor Scalia tied Bachmann for the team high with 18 digs.
This marks Eau Claire's third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, which was not staged last fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Blugolds reached the NCAA semifinals in 2018, falling in the Final Four to Calvin.
The Blugolds enter the NCAAs with a 29-3 record and riding a 10-game winning streak. After receiving a first-round bye in the WIAC Tournament, they defeated UW-Oshkosh in three sets Thursday before going on to Saturday's trophy-clinching victory.