UW-Eau Claire volleyball coach Kim Wudi remembers the energy in the McPhee Center the last time the Blugolds hosted an NCAA Tournament match.
She was an assistant coach back then in 2006, and current assistant Jodi Risen was still a player.
"Probably one of the highlights of my coaching career is being able to host and have the support of our athletics department and the other teams that were able to come out," Wudi said. "It was quite the electric atmosphere."
This week, she'll get to experience that thrill once again.
UW-Eau Claire was announced as a regional host for the NCAA Tournament on Monday morning, learning the news as a team at a selection show watch party in Brewer Hall. It took some waiting until the Blugolds finally heard their name called, but it was worth the delay. The program will host Greenville on Thursday at 8 p.m. at McPhee.
"It's a real pride point for our university," Wudi said. "That's something that we talk a lot about as a program. We want to represent UW-Eau Claire and we want to represent the Eau Claire community the best we can. For us, there's no better way than to showcase some of the best volleyball in Division III right here in Eau Claire. We're really, really proud."
The stress level was low during the selection show considering the Blugolds had already punched their ticket to the tournament. UW-EC followed up a regular season title by winning the WIAC Tournament crown, defeating UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater for the automatic berth. The championship victory against the Warhawks came in four sets Saturday night.
UW-Eau Claire enters the tournament 29-3. It is ranked No. 10 in the country by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, but defeated No. 8 UW-Whitewater in the time since the poll was released.
"Kim had told us we had put ourselves in position to host but we weren't 100% sure," outside hitter Erika Stensland said. "Seeing our name on that screen was just amazing."
The NCAA appearance marks a third straight for the Blugolds since there was no tournament staged in 2020. Some players remain from the 2018 team that reached the NCAA semifinals.
UW-Eau Claire has played Greenville already this season in a five-set thriller on Oct. 2. The Blugolds pulled off the fifth set 15-11.
Greenville is 24-5 and defeated Westminster in the SLIAC Tournament championship to earn its first tournament bid since 2018. The winner of the UW-Eau Claire vs. Greenville matchup will play the winner of Gustavus Adolphus at the University of Chicago on Friday.
"I think we're excited to see them again," setter Libby Macken said. "We always love replaying a team and trying to better ourselves as well."
Three WIAC programs made the field, with UW-Whitewater and UW-Stevens Point joining the Blugolds. The Warhawks open against Ithaca in a regional hosted by Calvin in the other half of UW-Eau Claire's quadrant of the bracket. The Pointers, in a separate quadrant, open against Bethel in Waverly, Iowa.
For the Blugolds, the tournament placing is the culmination of two years of work. UW-Eau Claire sat out the fall last school year amid the coronavirus pandemic but continued to practice in preparation for play returning this year.
"I'm just really proud of the way that we stuck together in a time where the pandemic is telling you you can't be together," Wudi said. "It was really the best way to create a dysfunctional team, to have a global pandemic. But through the efforts of our team leaders, our coaching staff, our athletics department, everyone just allowing the best to come through in terms of just the team effort, is quite amazing."
Players exited following the volleyball selection show and were replaced by their men's soccer counterparts. Unfortunately for coach Casey Holm and the first-year program, the team did not get to enjoy the same celebration. Men's soccer was not selected to its NCAA Tournament field.
UW-Eau Claire went 15-4 in its first campaign with a roster made up nearly entirely of freshmen and sophomores. The Blugolds won their first ever contest 4-3 against Hamline in September, setting the stage for a memorable maiden voyage.
"For being a majority freshmen group to rattle off 15 wins and only four losses and to be in consideration for a chance for a bid is absolutely incredible," Holm said.
UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said he lobbied for the team to make the tournament over the weekend with a handful of emails, phone conversations and tweets pleading his case. It wasn't enough.
"I don't do that very often, but those young men deserve an opportunity here," Schumacher said. "15-4, there's only one other team in our region that has more wins than us. Just because we're a new program that's my job to step up and fight for them then."