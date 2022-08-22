According to UW-Eau Claire volleyball coach Kim Wudi, "pressure is a privilege," which is how she verbalized her thoughts regarding a high level of pressure to repeat the Blugolds' 2021 national championship season this fall.
She and players Sheridan Dettmann and Charlie Nelson explained the experience the team had last year has led to a greater level of composure for this year's squad. Wudi expressed pleasure in the leadership roles she has seen Dettmann, Nelson and some of the other more experienced athletes step into.
"Last year we had so many, and a lot of upperclassman, and we had seniors who came back for the for a fifth year," Wudi said. "They made huge contributions, but I would also like to say that we were 20 people strong. We needed every person on the roster last year to accomplish that task and I think this year will be no different. That means every player on the roster will be able to get after it again."
The Blugolds won the program's first national title with a 3-0 sweep of Calvin in the NCAA championship game last fall.
"I guess for this year, we're not thinking about defending it (the national championship) or when we're going again," Nelson said. "It's like a whole new season. Everyone comes in with a 0-0 record and can't really care about anything from last year. So I think we just keep playing our championship standard. We will hold each other accountable and just have fun and if we win, we win. I think we're satisfied with that. We are really excited for the newcomers. They add a lot of depth and having them as part of the Blugold family is just, I think, what we're looking forward to the most."
"I don't think anything really changes with time," Dettmann added. "I think we are really trying to focus on one practice at a time, one day at a time, just working hard and trying to be our best team and not worrying about what happened last year because like we've all said, none of that carries over to this year. So, we're just looking forward to taking one game at a time trying our best."
The Blugolds are the top-ranked team in Division III entering the season. They went 35-3 last year.
Wudi and UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher joked that some of the new faces on the team appeared very young. Wudi said, "I think we all realize we have new characters in the story this year, I think writing a new chapter with different characters. We're introducing new people, but again the standards haven't changed and I think that is something really special right now about the culture we have.
"We went through the last couple days and we've had some meetings where we've talked about 'What is Blugold volleyball?' It's the legacy that has been left behind by those before us and and what is your responsibility as somebody on our team to be able to impact players going forward, and all that is bigger than a championship."
Still, Wudi said the team will rely on the experiences from some of last year's pressure-packed situations.
"I think in a lot of the matches, and this is just volleyball in general, you're never out. You have to play every point at a time, and I think realizing that, we have a team that just never quits. That is a characteristic of our entire roster everyone sees one point at a time, and it doesn't matter what the score is. We're going to go 1-0, and were going to get after the next point. That's a really big step in terms of, you know, we had a really mature team last year that really kind of taught us how to do that. I really think that's a big piece that does carry over that kind of on-floor maturity."
Nelson vouched for what this year's team can learn from last year's.
"One thing we carried a lot of from last year's team is supportive experience as well as people growing into leadership roles, and people just understanding the standards and the culture of Blugold volleyball," she said. "I think that helps a lot with composure because people are just meeting and teaching. That makes everybody feel more comfortable around each other and helps us be more firm in pressure situations, but I think the efforts that we're putting in in the gym right now and the passion for the game (is helpful). I am excited to put it out there and let other people see how that goes. I learned a lot about composure from the seniors last year. It helps me just knowing how they were in special situations I know that I can learn from that and use that talent myself to help the newcomers and everybody else."
UW-Eau Claire opens the season on Aug. 30 with a pair of matches at St. Olaf. The Blugolds have an exhibition this Saturday at the McPhee Center, but their first regular-season home match is Sept. 16.