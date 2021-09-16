The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team has hit the ground running in its first action since the 2019 Division III Tournament. A hot start has helped the program rise from the unranked to No. 12 in the country.
The Blugolds have been on the road for the first two weeks of their season, playing a tough series of nationally-ranked opponents. They return to Eau Claire with victories against Saint Benedict and the University of Texas-Dallas, who were ranked No. 18 and 13, respectively, in the preseason. A short trip west also brought a win against No. 20 Northwestern-St. Paul.
UW-Eau Claire started its campaign with an eight-game winning streak, finally falling to No. 16 Wartburg College in their final match of the Auggie Invite last weekend. The Blugolds are now standing at 9-1 after Wednesday’s WIAC opener against River Falls, a three-set victory.
Head coach Kim Wudi said the team’s emphasis on offensive speed and space has really helped the Blugolds get off on the right foot. They've put a focus on involving middle blockers in the offense.
“We’re scoring points on our block. You can’t always count on that, but we’re being very dynamic with our blocking,” Wudi said.
They certainly haven't had to dig for motivation. Taylor Scalia, one of three fifth-year seniors on the team, said the tough nonconference schedule pushes her team to prove themselves.
“I think that’s one of the biggest advantages to our season, just being able to see how we match up to these teams,” Scalia said.
Head coach Kim Wudi said she always tries to schedule a difficult nonconference slate to prepare the team for what lays ahead. The Blugolds set lofty goals — UW-Eau CLaire has made the NCAA Tournament in two straight seasons, reaching the semifinals in 2018.
“I’m never one to shy away from a tough schedule,” she said. “It really helps us know right where we are, where our strengths and weaknesses are.”
The team is emphasizing not taking anything for granted — wins, losses, or even the ability to play. After last year’s season was canceled due to COVID-19, senior Kenzie Bachmann says she is grateful for every opportunity to play.
“It’s a way for every day in practice for you to play like it’s your last,” said Bachmann, last year's WIAC offensive player of the week. “And it makes you wonder why you haven’t been doing that since day one, but it’s a great way to push the people around you.”
Veteran leadership from the returners, as well as added drive, has set the tone early. The three fifth-year seniors, Bachmann, Salia and Kendra Baierl, are leading the charge.
“Younger players are still proving themselves, and there’s that sense of urgency for those seniors that it’s their last go-around, and those three made some big sacrifices to be able to play this year,” Wudi said.
This weekend brings a major milestone in the program's return season. The Blugolds are set to play on their home court for the first time in over a year and a half for the annual Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament, hosting UW-Oshkosh, Augsburg, Gustavus Adolphus, Lakeland, St. Catherine and St. Norbert.
Wudi, a UW-EC volleyball alum, expects the first time back on the home court to be emotional.
“It’s a special place for me and it’s a special place for our team,” Wudi said. “I think that any time you can play in front of your home crowd is a bonus and a benefit.”
The tournament kicks off 5 p.m. Friday at the McPhee Center with the Blugolds facing the St. Kate’s Wildcats on the main court, followed by a UW-Eau Claire-St. Norbert matchup at 7 p.m.
As for Saturday, the Blugolds are slated to face Lakeland University at 11:30 a.m. and Gustavus Adolphus College at 3:30 p.m.
The Blugolds return to conference play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosting the No. 11 UW-Whitewater Warhawks.