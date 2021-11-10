UW-Eau Claire volleyball may be the favorite when the Blugolds take the floor to open their NCAA Tournament journey on Thursday night at the McPhee Center, but it came right down to the wire the last time the squad faced Greenville.
That matchup came on Oct. 2 as part of an invitational played in Chicago. The Blugolds won the first two sets with room to spare, 25-17 and 25-18, but the Panthers didn’t go away. Greenville took sets four and five 25-18 and 25-20, respectively, to force a decisive fifth. The Blugolds never trailed in that final battle, prevailing 15-11, but led by just a point at 10-9 and 11-10.
There’s no room for the Blugolds to rest on their laurels heading into the start of regional play. Beating a tournament-quality team is hard. Beating a tournament-quality team twice is even harder.
“The thing that I remember from that match is just how scrappy that they were,” UW-Eau Claire coach Kim Wudi said. “They’ve got some really, really athletic hitters and are just extremely well-coached. It’s a very disciplined team.”
The Blugolds are scheduled to kick off against Greenville at 8 p.m. for their first home NCAA match since 2006.
That could be pushed back depending on the length of the matches set to run earlier in the day at the McPhee Center.
“I think our mentality has been ‘play for her,’ meaning play for the girl next to you,” middle hitter Clara Olson said. “That’s been really huge, knowing it’s not about any of us. It’s about our community, our school and our team as a whole.”
The Blugolds will often face the challenge a rematch poses if they make a tournament run. UW-Eau Claire has already played six of the seven other teams in its regional: Greenville, Gustavus Adolphus, University of Chicago, Northwestern-St. Paul, Illinois Wesleyan and Hope. Whitworth is the lone exception.
That’s not a coincidence. It’s a sign of the level of opponents the Blugolds are looking to include in their nonconference slate.
“We schedule that way,” Wudi said. “We really want to make sure that we play the best teams that we can. There’s no accident, when we were able to get Greenville on our schedule, we were like, ‘This is a team that can win their conference.’ That’s how we schedule every single year.”
The Blugolds won the first meetings against all those teams except Hope. That was a three-set sweep in favor of the Flying Dutch. How hard is it to beat those teams again?
“I think it’s definitely going to be a battle,” setter Libby Macken said. “Beating a team twice is not an easy task to do, but I think we’re ready. I think we want it so bad and we’re willing to do the hard work to get it.”
Greenville is 24-6 and fresh off a victory against Westminster that secured a SLIAC Tournament title and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.
“I think it’s exciting that we’ve played them before but I don’t think that changes anything going into it,” outside hitter Erika Stensland said. “We still have to keep our competitiveness, practice hard and go into it with our killer mindset.”
UW-Eau Claire is 29-3 and claimed the WIAC regular season and tournament championships. A four-set win against UW-Whitewater in the WIAC championship game Saturday sealed an automatic bid to the NCAAs.
The Blugolds have the WIAC’s offensive player of the year in Kendra Baierl and two additional all-conference first teamers in Arianna Barrett and Charlie Nelson. Wudi was the WIAC coach of the year.
It will be a full first day of action on Thursday at McPhee. Northwestern-St. Paul and Illinois Wesleyan kick off the slate at 12:30 p.m., Hope and Whitworth are scheduled for 3 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus battles Chicago at 5:30 p.m. and the Blugolds will take the floor for the nightcap.
UW-EC athletic director Dan Schumacher said hosting a regional, and the seven visiting programs, is a tremendous opportunity for the university.
“I may be the director of athletics but I’m also part of a strategy greater than me as part of the university, which is enrollment,” Schumacher said. “When we host these things, that means other different communities that never would have saw our community, never would have saw our campus, are now going to come here and they’re going to walk away with an impression. Maybe they come back and visit themselves, maybe they send a younger son or daughter or one of their family members gets suggested. We can show them what kind of school we are and what kind of community we are.”