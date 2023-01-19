UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball traveling to UW-La Crosse
Coming off their dominant home win against UW-Stout to take control of first place in the WIAC, the Blugolds are hitting the road to face third-place UW-La Crosse.
UW-La Crosse is 4-3 in conference play with a 15-3 overall record. They are also 8-1 on their home court.
The two teams faced off in Eau Claire on December 3, which was a 68-56 win for the Blugolds.
UW-Eau Claire currently leads the WIAC in total offense, while UW-La Crosse currently leads in total defense.
Blugolds’ senior guard Jessie Ruden leads the WIAC in scoring with 18.6 points per game. She also leads the conference in three-pointers per game and free throw percentage.
The Blugolds currently sit at #16 in the nation for Division III.
UW-Stout women’s basketball traveling to UW-Oshkosh
After a tough 85-59 loss in the War on I-94 on the road against UW-Eau Claire, which was to control first place in the WIAC, the Blue Devils face another test on the road this weekend, facing UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.
UW-Oshkosh currently sits in fifth place in the WIAC with a 3-4 record in conference play. UW-Stout sits at 5-2, one game behind the 6-1 Blugolds.
UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball hosting UW-La Crosse
The Blugolds, coming off their 95-86 home victory in the War on I-94 against UW-Stout, have another home game coming up on Saturday night.
They are set to host UW-La Crosse, who are currently in second place in the WIAC with a 5-2 record behind 6-1 UW-Oshkosh.
With a win, the Blugolds, currently sitting at 4-3, can move into second place in the conference.
The Blugolds are currently missing their top scorer, Brock Voigt, who is averaging 16.6 points per game, which is fourth in the WIAC. He is also second in the WIAC in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game.
He has missed the last two games with an injury suffered in the first half of their January 11 loss to UW-Platteville.
UW-Stout men’s basketball hosting UW-Oshkosh
The Blue Devils, coming off a 95-86 loss at UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday night, are hosting the first-place team in the WIAC, UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.
The Blue Devils are currently in last place in the conference at 1-6, while UW-Oshkosh sits atop the conference at 6-1. The Blue Devils are currently riding a nine-game losing streak, with their last win coming on November 30 against UW-Stevens Point.
UW-Oshkosh has been relying on their defense all season, as they come in sixth in the WIAC in scoring but first in total defense and opponent field goal percentage.
UW-Stout’s sophomore guard Brody Fox is leading the WIAC in scoring, averaging 25.9 points per game.
UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey hosting UW-Stevens Point
This Saturday, the Blugolds host a 2 p.m. game on Saturday against the Pointers in the teams’ first matchup of the season.
UW-Eau Claire sits in second place in the WIAC at 5-1, right behind 5-0 UW-River Falls. UW-Stevens Point is in third place in the conference with a 2-3 record.
The Blugolds’ senior forward Sophie Rausch leads the WIAC in goals scored with 21 goals in 17 games so far this season. The next highest total is Maddie McCollins from UW-River Falls with 10 goals.
The Blugolds also have the top two in the WIAC in assists, as senior forwards Hallie Sheridan and Samantha Scherling lead with 15 and 13 assists respectively.
UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey hosting UW-Superior
This weekend, the Blugold men’s hockey team is hosting UW-Superior for two games at Hobbs Ice Arena on Friday at Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. for both games.
The Blugolds are hoping to get over .500 in conference play, as they currently sit in fourth place in the WIAC with a 3-3-0 record.
UW-Superior sits at 5-2-0, just behind undefeated UW-Stevens Point at 6-0-0, though they tied in points with 16 each.
The Blugolds played their first game of the season against UW-Superior on the road on December 2 and lost, 2-0.
Junior forward Quinn Green leads the Blugolds in goals scored so far this season with eight, which is tied for fourth in the WIAC. Junior forward Ryan Green is right behind him with seven goals.
UW-Stout men’s hockey traveling to Northland
The Blue Devils’ men’s hockey team is traveling to Northland College for two games this weekend. They play at 7 p.m. on Friday night and 3 p.m. on Saturday night.
UW-Stout sits right above UW-Eau Claire in the WIAC standings at third place with a 3-3-1 record.
Northland is in last place in the WIAC with a 1-6-0 record.
Despite being 3-3-1 and in third place, UW-Stout leads the WIAC in several statistical categories, including goals scored, assists, shots percentage, power-play percentage and short-handed goals.
Blue Devils sophomore forward Peyton Hart and junior forward Jacob Halvorson lead the WIAC with 12 goals each.
They also have the top two assists leaders in the WIAC currently, as junior forward Matt Dahlseide leads with 15 and senior forward Kobe Keller is in second with 12.
Their first game of the season against Northland was at home on December 2, which they won 3-2.