Two years ago, Luke Smith was just about ready to call it quits on his coaching career.
The former standout wrestler for Chippewa Falls and the Central Michigan University had helped drive a program turnaround as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan University. With Smith on the staff, the Eagles had produced their first All-American wrestler since 1999 and sent a school-record five grapplers to the NCAA championships in 2018.
But Eastern Michigan dropped its wrestling program that year, citing budget cuts as the university cut four sports from its athletic department.
It didn't sit right with Smith, who had been an assistant coach at the school for seven years.
"At that point, that was a very hard time for me," Smith said. "That almost broke me. I started thinking about whether I wanted to stay in coaching, because that was seven years of really hard work and seven years of my life that I dedicated to trying to help build that program. ... To have someone come in and make one decision to take it all away, it just wasn't fair for me. So I thought 'Why would I want to put the time into this if someone can come in and just eliminate it?' I had to do some soul searching."
While he weighed his options, Smith got a message from an old friend.
Manny Rivera, the head coach for California State University Bakersfield who knew Smith while the two were still competing as college wrestlers, offered a helping hand. He could use another assistant on his coaching staff, and Smith fit the bill.
So the Chippewa Falls native took him up on the offer, joining the Roadrunners staff in 2018. And it didn't take him long to re-find his passion for coaching.
"It kind of made me remember why I got into coaching," Smith said. "Working with kids, seeing that development not just as wrestlers, but as people. You feel good knowing that they left as better people than when they came in, and knowing that whatever they're going on to do, they're ready and we helped set them up to succeed."
Now Smith's going to get his most hands-on opportunity to do just that. CSU Bakersfield announced last week Smith will be the Division I program's interim head coach after Rivera stepped down to pursue opportunities outside of coaching.
"I thought maybe if we did well here, maybe it would set me up to be a head coach somewhere else," Smith said. "But it was never the intention to go into Bakersfield and take over for (Rivera). ... I just wanted to come in and do the best job I could here, so it was a bit unexpected."
Smith comes with the bonus of knowing the Roadrunners program, and will help maintain consistency for the wrestlers through unusual times.
For Kenneth Siegfried, the athletic director at CSU Bakersfield, that was a big plus in the decision to hand Smith the reins for now.
"I am extremely excited about the future of the CSUB wrestling program," Siegfried said in a statement on the school's website. "Additionally, I have full confidence in the leadership of our interim head coach, Luke Smith."
The Roadrunners aren't able to practice right now as the nation continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. But Smith is aiming to keep spirits high among his squad.
"I told the team on Thursday during our team meeting that it's alright to be sad and bummed out (that Rivera is leaving). ... But at the same time, at the end of the day our goals as a program don't change, and your goals as individuals don't change," Smith said. "Right now we just have to focus on doing the best that we can with the things that are in our control. It's a crazy year, and there are a lot of things that we don't have control over. But we've got to focus on doing what we can with what is in our control."
As CSU Bakersfield conducts its search for a permanent head coach, Smith wants to make the job his. But in the same vein as his message to players, he's only focused on what he can do. He can only do his part in the search process, and will let the rest take care of itself.
One thing he's guaranteed to bring to the table? The ability to adapt on the fly, at a moment's notice.
He's done so his whole career, from his run as a two-time state champion wrestler at Chippewa Falls to his role on the sidelines as a coach.
"I think wrestling teaches you to overcome adversity in general," Smith said. "It's a challenge, and if you're able to do that I think it helps you later in life. ... I've just been taking what I've learned from everywhere I've been and continuing to focus on what I can control."