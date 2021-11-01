The initial days of the pandemic spread chaos throughout the sporting world, with one cancellation seemingly leading to another in a domino effect that left no level of athletics untouched. Jake Drexler remembers that all too well.
The UW-Eau Claire wrestler was in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in early March of 2020. He was prepping to cap his sophomore season on Division III's grandest stage, aiming to make a run in the NCAA championship meet. He was working out on the mat on March 12, fine-tuning his craft before beginning competition the following day, when an announcement over the loudspeaker brought everything to a screeching halt.
Just like that, the meet was canceled. Drexler left the mat, returned home and sat with the disappointment of his pursuit of a national title being put on pause.
"Being down there, being so close — it was the night before we were supposed to start wrestling — and then the tournament getting canceled, it was hard," Drexler said. "It was my first time being down there, so I didn't really know what to expect. So that experience was taken away a little bit."
A year later, things weren't much better. The Blugolds had a shortened 2021 season, but the national championships were canceled again. Drexler made the most of it, winning UW-Eau Claire's first conference championship in 15 years by capturing the 149-pound title at the WIAC championships.
Now, two years after his top goal was put on hold, he'll finally have the chance to compete for a national title. The NCAA championships are set to return this season, and it's added to Drexler's inner fire. He earned his way there once. Now he wants to do it again — plus more.
"I have my goals set high," Drexler said. "I want to win conference, I want to win a regional and I want to win a national title this year."
The road to last year's WIAC championship was rocky. After the disappointment of learning the NCAA meet was canceled again, Drexler lost his first two matches of the season. It was a slow start, by his own admission. But he turned things around in a hurry, winning his final six matches of the year. The sixth earned him UW-Eau Claire's first conference title since 2006.
He proved he could make the most of unusual circumstances. Now he's got the prospect of a full season ahead of him.
"I think through all that adversity, you come out on the other end better because of it," Blugolds coach Tim Fader said. "We're awfully grateful for the opportunities."
The Blugolds began their season on Monday night with a dual against UW-Stevens Point. It was a welcome return to wrestling normalcy and the start of what the Blugolds are aiming to make a memorable year.
"I can't wait to go compete," Fader said. "I can't wait to go even to the places that I don't like to go. And the teams that I don't like to wrestle, I can't wait to do that. It's promising and exciting to be able to do that again."
Eau Claire took second in the WIAC as a team last season. With an influx of talented wrestlers, they want to build even further this winter.
"I think that this year's really exciting, especially given our situation last year," Drexler said. "I think our team's a lot stronger this year, and we've got a lot more guys in the room, a lot of younger guys that are really talented. I think it's going to be a good year for us."